Mercy Johnson Celebrates Goddaughter Regina Daniels With Emotional Tribute

Veteran Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie touched hearts across social media Saturday with an emotional birthday tribute to her goddaughter Regina Daniels, who turned 25 on October 10.

Taking to Facebook, Mercy expressed deep affection and admiration for Regina, describing her as her “very own flesh and blood” in a message that captured the strong bond between the two actresses. The tribute resonated with fans who have long admired their close relationship spanning years in Nollywood.

Mercy wrote that she becomes overwhelmed when it comes to Regina, noting she has no words as she always gets emotional discussing her goddaughter. She stated that Regina and her five children own her heart, revealing the depth of maternal feelings she holds for the younger actress.

Reflecting on motherhood’s lessons, the veteran actress continued by expressing that she truly understands love and sacrifice since all five came into her life and gave it meaning. She declared her wish for Regina’s wellbeing, suggesting even angels in heaven wonder how one can love another so much.

The message concluded with Mercy professing love with every fiber of her being for “Gina,” reaffirming that Regina is her very own flesh and blood. She wished happy birthday to “Mrs. Regina Ned Nwoko,” acknowledging Regina’s marriage to Nigerian billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.

The emotional post was accompanied by a stunning photograph of Regina dressed elegantly in a white outfit and wide brimmed hat, radiating poise and confidence. The image captured Regina’s evolution from child actress to sophisticated young woman, reflecting the journey Mercy has witnessed firsthand.

Regina and Mercy Johnson have maintained a beautiful relationship since Regina’s childhood days, with their bond deepening over years of working together in Nigeria’s film industry. Their connection transcends typical colleague relationships, resembling genuine family ties that Mercy’s tribute emphasized.

The goddaughter relationship between the two actresses reflects Nollywood’s tradition of senior actors mentoring and supporting younger colleagues entering the industry. However, Mercy and Regina’s bond appears particularly strong, with both frequently expressing affection publicly and supporting each other’s projects.

Regina celebrated her birthday in grand style, announcing she would give ₦1 million each to 10 lucky fans, totaling ₦10 million, in celebration of her special day on 10/10, which she described as a symbolic date. The generous gesture reflected her appreciation for fan support throughout her career.

Mercy Johnson, who celebrated her own 40th birthday in August 2024, received equally heartfelt tributes from Regina, demonstrating the reciprocal nature of their relationship. Regina has previously praised Mercy as an exceptional woman, mother, and friend, expressing gratitude for her love, support, and quiet sacrifices.

The timing of Mercy’s tribute comes as Regina continues balancing her acting career with motherhood and her role as wife to one of Nigeria’s prominent politicians. Regina has two sons with Ned Nwoko and has spoken openly about navigating fame, family, and personal growth.

Regina Daniels was born October 10, 2000 in Lagos State and began her acting career as a child, appearing in numerous Nollywood productions before her teenage years. Her marriage to Ned Nwoko in 2019, when she was 19, generated significant media attention and public discussion.

Mercy Johnson’s tribute highlights how Regina has matured from child actress into a multifaceted public figure managing various responsibilities. The veteran actress’s pride in Regina’s growth shines through her emotional words, suggesting she views Regina’s accomplishments as extensions of her own maternal investment.

Social media users responded warmly to Mercy’s tribute, with many praising the genuine affection displayed between the two actresses. Comments highlighted appreciation for their authentic relationship in an industry sometimes characterized by rivalries and superficial connections.

The goddaughter designation carries particular significance in Nigerian culture, where extended family structures and mentorship relationships hold deep importance. By publicly claiming Regina as flesh and blood, Mercy affirmed their connection transcends professional courtesy into genuine kinship.

As Regina enters her mid twenties, Mercy’s tribute serves as both celebration and affirmation of the younger actress’s journey. The veteran’s emotional investment in Regina’s wellbeing demonstrates the powerful bonds that can form when senior industry figures genuinely support emerging talent.