Mercury Levels Surge 130 Times Safe Limits in Ghana Mining Study

A comprehensive environmental assessment has revealed catastrophic heavy metal contamination across Ghana’s artisanal and small-scale gold mining regions, with mercury levels exceeding safe thresholds by more than 13,000 percent in some areas.

The year-long “Mercury and Other Heavy Metals Impact Assessment” study, conducted by Pure Earth in collaboration with the Ghana Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from August 2024 to September 2025, documented dangerous contamination levels threatening public health, food security, and environmental sustainability.

Soil samples from Konongo Zongo in the Ashanti Region contained 1,342 parts per million (ppm) of mercury, representing more than 130 times the internationally recognized safe limit. Air quality measurements in Wassa Kayianko revealed mercury concentrations of 150 μg/m³, similarly exceeding Ghana’s permissible standards by dangerous margins.

The contamination extends far beyond mercury. Arsenic levels reached 10,060 ppm in Konongo Zongo soils, approximately 4,200 percent above international safety thresholds according to the research findings. Drinking water samples from Konongo Odumase contained 3.3 mg/L of arsenic, substantially exceeding World Health Organization (WHO) safety standards.

Food chain contamination represents perhaps the most immediate threat to public health. Fish samples from Akwaboso and Konongo Zongo registered lead levels up to 2.8 mg/kg, while vegetables from Western North contained up to 3.1 mg/kg of lead, both surpassing WHO food safety limits for human consumption.

The study’s findings underscore the devastating environmental legacy of illegal gold mining operations, locally known as galamsey, across Ghana’s mining regions. Unregulated mercury use in gold extraction processes, combined with inadequate waste management systems, has created toxic landscapes affecting entire ecosystems.

Health experts warn that mercury exposure at documented levels can cause severe neurological disorders, respiratory diseases, and irreversible developmental damage in children. Long-term arsenic exposure increases cancer risks, causes skin lesions, and leads to organ failure, while lead contamination damages nervous systems and impairs cognitive development.

Water source contamination affects rural communities dependent on boreholes and streams for daily consumption. Testing across multiple regions revealed widespread arsenic and lead contamination, creating hidden long-term health risks for thousands of residents who lack access to alternative water supplies.

The Pure Earth study represents one of the most comprehensive assessments of heavy metal contamination in Ghana’s mining sector. The organization, funded by the United Kingdom government through The Evident Fund (TEF), aims to develop actionable solutions for communities affected by mercury pollution and heavy metal contamination.

Beyond immediate health concerns, the contamination threatens Ghana’s agricultural productivity and food security. Farmers report declining soil fertility in affected areas, while contaminated fish and vegetables entering food distribution networks pose widespread public health risks extending far beyond mining communities.

The research documentation comes amid increasing national debate about galamsey’s environmental and economic costs. Recent studies indicate that exposure to mining chemicals affects reproductive health, with decreased sperm count and motility in men, and hormonal imbalances increasing miscarriage risks in women.

Environmental remediation experts emphasize that addressing the contamination crisis requires comprehensive intervention strategies. These include stricter enforcement of mining regulations, investment in mercury-free gold extraction technologies, and large-scale cleanup operations at contaminated sites across affected regions.

Community education programs about heavy metal exposure risks represent another critical component of response efforts. Health facilities must prepare to diagnose and treat heavy metal-related illnesses, while agricultural extension services need resources to help farmers restore soil fertility in contaminated areas.

The study’s release coincides with heightened government attention to illegal mining operations. Recent enforcement actions have targeted unauthorized mining activities, though experts note that effective solutions require sustained commitment and significant financial resources for environmental restoration.

International development organizations are monitoring Ghana’s response to the contamination crisis, with potential implications for mining sector investments and agricultural export markets. The documented contamination levels may affect Ghana’s ability to meet international food safety standards for agricultural products.

The Pure Earth assessment provides scientific documentation supporting calls for comprehensive mining sector reform and environmental restoration programs. The organization continues working with local partners to develop community-based solutions and advocate for policy changes addressing the root causes of contamination.