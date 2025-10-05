Mental health summit launches Ghana’s first psychiatric intensive care unit project

Ghana’s premier mental health advocacy event returns Friday with an ambitious goal: raising GHS 4 million to transform the Accra Psychiatric Hospital’s Special Ward into the country’s first Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), offering dignified emergency care for patients in crisis.

The 2025 Wholesome Mind Summit, scheduled for World Mental Health Day on October 10 at Labadi Beach Hotel, marks a partnership between the Wholesome Mind Xperience, the Mental Health Authority (MHA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). This year’s theme, “Mental Health Awareness for All Ages: Catastrophes and Emergencies in Focus,” addresses gaps in Ghana’s mental health emergency response systems.

The timing proves critical given Ghana’s escalating mental health crisis. The country lost 175 lives to suicide in the first half of 2025, representing a 20 percent increase from 134 cases during the same period in 2024. These statistics underscore urgent needs that the proposed PICU aims to address.

Lady Ann Essuman, Managing Attorney at VINT & Aletheia Attorneys and Consultants, which spearheads the initiative, emphasized that awareness campaigns alone prove insufficient. “This partnership bolsters our mission to not only raise awareness but to create real change in the lives of people living with mental health conditions,” she stated.

The Special Ward refurbishment represents more than infrastructure improvement. “We are very much particular about the refurbishment of the Special Ward as it’s a step toward ensuring that care is delivered in a way that respects dignity and human rights,” Essuman added, highlighting concerns about conditions in existing psychiatric facilities.

The PICU will serve as a critical facility within the hospital, providing specialized care for patients experiencing severe psychiatric crises. Currently, Ghana lacks dedicated intensive care units for psychiatric emergencies, forcing patients into general wards or security focused facilities that prioritize containment over treatment.

Dr. Eugene K. Dordoye, Chief Executive of the Mental Health Authority, framed the collaboration as essential for addressing systemic weaknesses in Ghana’s mental health infrastructure. “Mental health is a public health priority. Working together allows us to increase access to education, strengthen care systems, and create lasting impact across communities,” he explained.

The MHA chief emphasized that this year’s focus on integrating mental health into disaster and emergency management addresses a longstanding oversight. “This year’s focus on the active and consistent integration of mental health into the management of national crises, disasters and emergencies is both timely and essential,” Dordoye noted.

His comments reflect growing recognition that natural disasters, conflicts, and public health emergencies trigger mental health crises that Ghana’s current systems struggle to manage. The PICU project aims to create capacity for handling such emergencies with appropriate clinical protocols rather than improvised responses.

WHO’s involvement brings technical expertise and international standards to the project. The organization has consistently supported Ghana’s mental health initiatives, though funding gaps and infrastructure deficits continue limiting service delivery nationwide. “MHA is pleased to partner with such a worthwhile cause to address mental health emergencies in Ghana, and we remain deeply grateful to the World Health Organization for its consistent support in advancing our mission,” Dordoye stated.

The summit will convene mental health professionals, advocates, caregivers, doctors, families, and policymakers for panel discussions and mindfulness activities designed to inspire dialogue and promote wellbeing practices. This multi stakeholder approach recognizes that addressing mental health requires coordination across sectors beyond clinical medicine alone.

VINT & Aletheia Attorneys and Consultants leads the nationwide and global fundraising campaign, mobilizing individuals, corporations, and development partners to support the reconstruction project. The GHS 4 million target covers architectural redesign, specialized medical equipment, staff training, and operational systems necessary for intensive psychiatric care.

The fundraising model tests whether Ghana’s private sector and diaspora communities will invest substantially in mental health infrastructure. Previous advocacy efforts generated awareness without corresponding financial commitments, leaving facilities underfunded and understaffed despite rhetorical support for mental health priorities.

Ghana’s psychiatric care system faces multiple challenges beyond infrastructure. Dr. Dordoye has previously warned that the nation is “failing the youth” amid a growing opioid crisis, indicating that demand for mental health and addiction services exceeds available capacity across treatment categories.

The Special Ward’s current condition reportedly fails basic standards for therapeutic environments, with overcrowding, inadequate staffing, and limited clinical protocols undermining treatment effectiveness. Patients experiencing acute psychiatric episodes often receive minimal intervention beyond sedation and physical restraint due to resource constraints.

Transforming this ward into a PICU would introduce evidence based protocols for managing psychiatric emergencies, including medication management, crisis intervention, family support, and transition planning. These services currently exist sporadically if at all within Ghana’s public psychiatric facilities.

Whether the initiative successfully raises GHS 4 million remains uncertain. Mental health fundraising historically underperforms compared to campaigns for physical health conditions, partly due to persistent stigma and partly because outcomes prove harder to communicate visually in ways that motivate donors.

The summit’s educational component addresses this challenge by increasing understanding of mental health conditions and their treatment. Organizers hope that knowledge building will translate into sustained support beyond the October 10 event, creating momentum for systemic improvements rather than one time contributions.

For families affected by mental health conditions, the PICU represents potential relief from navigating inadequate care systems. Ghana’s psychiatric hospitals often function more as custodial facilities than treatment centers, offering little hope for recovery or stabilization during crisis episodes.

The partnership between civil society organizations, government agencies, and international bodies demonstrates how mental health advocacy is evolving in Ghana. Rather than simply demanding government action, groups like Wholesome Mind Xperience now propose specific solutions with implementation plans and funding strategies.

Success with the Special Ward project could establish templates for addressing other infrastructure gaps in Ghana’s mental health system. The country needs multiple specialized facilities, expanded community based services, and workforce development to meet population needs adequately.