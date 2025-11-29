Mental Health Expert Highlights Depression Crisis Among Ghanaian Men

Counselor Prince Offei, a leading mental health professional and executive director of Counselor Prince & Associates Consult (CPAC), has shed light on the alarming reality of depression among Ghanaian men during an appearance on Amansan Television’s Apowmudzen program. The discussion, themed “Depression Among Men: Recognizing the Hidden Signs,” aired on Monday, November 17, 2025 and aimed to break stigma surrounding men’s mental health.

Counselor Offei shared statistics revealing that approximately one in four or five Ghanaian men will experience mental health conditions or depression at some point in their lives. Men face significantly higher suicide risk, being four times more likely to die by suicide than women, based on data from the Ghana Mental Health Authority (MHA) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the 2025 World Population Review data cited by Counselor Offei, approximately 4.3 percent of Ghanaians, or 4,330 per 100,000 people, are living with depressive disorders. This rate exceeds the global estimate of 3.4 percent. Women worldwide experience 1.5 to 2 times higher rates of depression than men, but in Ghana, men account for a significant proportion of depression cases, with a lifetime prevalence of 22 percent.

Counselor Offei explained that depression in men often goes unnoticed and untreated at 98 percent, largely due to societal expectations and stigma. Men are less likely to seek help, with only one in four men receiving treatment for mental health issues, compared to one in three women. The mental health professional emphasized that depression disproportionately affects men with chronic physical conditions and is rising alongside other non communicable diseases.

Ghana recorded 81 completed suicides in the first half of 2024, representing an alarming increase from 48 completed suicide cases recorded for the entire year of 2023. Men formed the majority of completed suicides, according to MHA data. Ghana lost 134 lives to suicide in 2024, a 40 percent increase from 2023, while 1,174 people attempted to take their own lives within the same period.

Counselor Offei referenced WHO 2021 data showing a male to female suicide ratio of approximately four to one when adjusted for age. The 2023 global numbers reveal a male suicide rate of 15 per 100,000, compared to 3.76 per 100,000 for females. In Ghana, the crude suicide rate is approximately 9.32 per 100,000, with men accounting for roughly 75 to 80 percent of deaths, making the male rate approximately four times the female rate.

The mental health professional highlighted common signs of depression in men, including irritability, risk taking behaviors such as reckless driving and gambling, aggression, and substance abuse. These symptoms often differ from typical depression presentations, making recognition more challenging. The discussion emphasized the importance of creating supportive environments where men feel comfortable opening up about their mental health.

Counselor Offei encouraged men to open up to loved ones for emotional support and seek professional help. He cited the effectiveness of therapies like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and interpersonal therapy in treating depression. The counselor stressed that addressing mental health challenges requires breaking down cultural barriers that discourage men from expressing vulnerability.

Counselor Prince Offei is a respected mental health professional, published author, and marriage counselor. He founded CPAC, an award winning clinical mental health and counseling facility accredited by the Ghana Psychology Council (GPC). The firm, headquartered in Accra, serves clients locally and internationally across multiple countries including Canada, Switzerland, South Africa, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Offei was inducted into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame in August 2025 in recognition of his transformative impact on psychology and relationship counseling across Ghana’s professional landscape. He also serves as a lecturer, television personality, columnist for The Spectator newspaper, and reverend minister with International Central Gospel Church (ICGC). CPAC received the 2025 Greater Accra Premium Benchmark in Counseling Services Award.

The discussion underscored that Ghana has designated September as National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The 2025 theme focused on “Changing the Narrative on Suicide” following the decriminalization of suicide attempts in Ghana. Previously, the country’s Criminal Code Act 29 of 1960 criminalized attempted suicide, creating barriers for individuals seeking help.

Dr. Eugene Dordoye, acting chief executive officer of the MHA, stated that for every life lost to suicide, there are typically three to five times more suicide attempts, and each attempt can affect up to 10 people. He cautioned that the growing numbers reflect both a public health crisis and an economic concern, as many of the deceased were young individuals with significant potential to contribute to Ghana’s economy.

Risk factors for suicide include previous attempts, mental illness, alcohol and drug abuse, gambling, financial and job crises, chronic illness and pain, criminal or legal issues, and impulsive behavior. Stigma, particularly surrounding mental illness and suicide, makes it difficult for many people contemplating taking their own lives or those who have attempted suicide to speak up and seek help.