Memo on Keta Port and WACA ResIP 2 in 2026 Budget

MEMORANDUM

To:

– Hon. Regional Minister, Volta Region

– Hon. Member of Parliament, Anloga Constituency

– Hon. Member of Parliament, Keta Constituency

– Hon. Member of Parliament, Ketu South Constituency

– Managing Director, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA)



From:

Joel Degue (+233 24 250 1638)

Centre for Natural Resources and Environmental Management (CNREM), Keta, Volta Region.



Date:

Friday November 7, 2025.



Subject:

Inclusion of Keta Port and WACA ResIP 2 Implementation in the 2026 National Budget.

1. Purpose.

The purpose of this memorandum is to draw urgent attention to the need for the inclusion of the Keta Port Project and the West Africa Coastal Areas (WACA) Resilience Investment Project (ResIP) in the 2026 National Budget, under their respective Ministries, to ensure accelerated implementation and tangible progress within the year.

2. Keta Port Project.

It is crucial that the Ministry of Transport’s 2026 budget makes explicit financial provision for the Keta Port Project. The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) should, under this allocation, take the following actions:

Complete the construction of the Keta Port office structures at Kedzi to serve as the administrative hub.

Establish a dedicated Directorate for Keta Port within GPHA to oversee planning, operations, and stakeholder coordination.

Initiate land demarcation and acquisition processes for port-related development and supporting infrastructure.

Open bids and tenders to engage qualified investors and contractors for the design, cost estimation, and phased implementation of the port.

Develop a full operational calendar by January 2026, detailing timelines, milestones, and deliverables for the Keta Port implementation phase.

This will signal government’s firm commitment to transforming the Keta Port from concept to reality, unlocking the region’s maritime, trade, and logistics potential.

3. WACA Implementation.

Similarly, the 2026 National Budget should include a clear budget line for the WACA Project under both:

The Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), and

The Ministry of Works and Housing (MWH).

Such inclusion will demonstrate government’s readiness to continue and scale up WACA ResIP II implementation in 2026, particularly in coastal resilience, shoreline protection, and community adaptation measures.

4. Follow-Up and Advocacy.

The Regional Minister and the three Honourable Members of Parliament representing the coastal constituencies — Anloga, Keta, and Ketu South — are respectfully urged to:

Engage actively with the Ministry of Finance and the Parliamentary Budget Committee to ensure these budget lines are captured in the 2026 Appropriation Bill.

Ensure that this message reaches:

-Minister of Finance

– Minister of Transport

– Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation

– Minister of Works and Housing

– Chief Director, Volta Regional Coordinating Council.

Follow up on the implementation process to guarantee timely disbursement and execution once the budget is approved.

5. Conclusion.

The inclusion of both Keta Port and WACA ResIP in the 2026 budget will be a concrete step toward revitalizing the coastal economy, enhancing resilience against climate impacts, and generating sustainable jobs in the Volta Region and beyond. Your cooperation and leadership in ensuring this strategic priority is reflected in the national budget are highly appreciated.

Thank you all.

