Melodic Bman Returns With “NO INTRO” Featuring ANTII

South African rising artist Melodic Bman is set to make a bold statement with the release of his brand-new single “NO INTRO”, featuring fellow FBL AFRICA member ANTII, arriving on April 24, 2026. The track serves as the lead single from his highly anticipated upcoming project, It’s That Time Again 2 EP.

Early momentum for “NO INTRO” has already begun building following a teaser video released on YouTube on April 1, which quickly gained traction and sparked conversation among fans. The snippet introduced listeners to the song’s confident tone, sharp delivery, and high-energy production—positioning it as one of Melodic Bman’s most impactful releases to date.

Driven by themes of self-confidence, ambition, and success, “NO INTRO” reflects an artist who no longer needs validation. Melodic Bman makes it clear that his reputation speaks for itself, embracing a mindset focused on growth, financial elevation, and future success rather than past struggles. The track captures a fearless energy, blending melodic flows with assertive lyricism that resonates with a new generation of hip-hop listeners.

As part of the FBL AFRICA collective, Melodic Bman continues to carve out his space in the South African hip-hop scene, building a sound that merges authenticity with mainstream appeal. His collaboration with ANTII on “NO INTRO” highlights the synergy within the collective and sets the tone for what fans can expect from It’s That Time Again 2 EP.

With anticipation rising and early buzz already in motion, “NO INTRO” is poised to further solidify Melodic Bman’s growing influence in the African music landscape.

Watch the ‘ NO INTRO ‘ video on YouTube below