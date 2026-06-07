Melcom Denies Owning Collapsed Avenor Building

Melcom Limited has denied owning the building that collapsed at Avenor in Accra early Sunday, pushing back against reports that linked the retailer to the incident.

In a statement, management of one of Ghana’s largest retail chains said the structure that fell sits near Ashfoam and its Melcom Plus outlet but is not company property. The clarification came hours after the collapse killed one person and prompted a rescue operation involving fire service, police and military personnel.

The company’s statement did not identify who owns the affected building. Establishing ownership of commercial structures in Ghana’s dense urban areas can take time, often complicating both rescue operations and the investigations that follow.

Melcom said all its stores, including Melcom Plus, were safe and fully operational, and encouraged customers to continue visiting without concern. Management said it monitors the structural condition of all its buildings as part of standard operations.

The company expressed sympathy to everyone affected by the collapse.