Melania Trump Cryptocurrency Architects Face Fraud Allegations

The designers behind a cryptocurrency bearing US First Lady Melania Trump’s name face fraud accusations after investors claim the digital token was part of an elaborate scheme that cost them millions when its value collapsed within hours of launch.

Court documents filed Tuesday in the Southern District of New York allege that executives at Meteora cryptocurrency exchange orchestrated a pump and dump operation, using the $MELANIA token to generate massive profits before the price crashed. The filing represents an expansion of an existing lawsuit filed in April involving several other cryptocurrencies handled by the same platform.

The $MELANIA coin launched on January 19, just one day before Donald Trump’s inauguration as president, with an initial price of just a few cents per token. What happened next has become a cautionary tale in cryptocurrency markets. Within hours, the price rocketed to $13.73 before collapsing to around 10 cents, losing more than 99 percent of its peak value.

Investors now allege this dramatic rise and fall was no accident but rather a carefully structured operation. According to court filings initially reported by news website Wired, plaintiffs accuse Meteora executives of setting up a scheme that allowed them to indirectly purchase large quantities of $MELANIA coins. Their associates then allegedly resold these digital currencies quickly, pocketing substantial profits while causing the price to plummet.

The legal action raises uncomfortable questions about celebrity endorsements in cryptocurrency markets. Plaintiffs stated they do not believe Melania Trump to be culpable, but accused the crypto companies of using her and other familiar faces as window dressing for their alleged crimes. This language suggests the lawsuit aims to establish that Trump’s name lent unwarranted credibility to what prosecutors characterize as a fraudulent scheme.

Max Burwick, a senior managing partner at Burwick Law representing the plaintiffs, suggested the case could provide clarity for token launches in the future. His firm argues this could establish basic expectations for token launches and disclosures in the United States, with many across the crypto industry and regulatory community reportedly following the proceedings closely.

The allegations extend beyond $MELANIA to encompass what plaintiffs describe as a repeatable pattern of behavior. The lawsuit includes claims involving at least 15 different tokens, suggesting a systematic approach rather than an isolated incident. Each launch allegedly followed a similar structure, with celebrity associations used to attract retail investors before coordinated sell offs by insiders.

Meteora has not responded to requests for comment from news agencies, leaving many questions unanswered about the technical structure of the token launch and the company’s relationship with the Trump organization. The silence comes as the cryptocurrency industry faces growing scrutiny over celebrity endorsed tokens that experience dramatic price movements.

The timing of the $MELANIA launch, just hours before the presidential inauguration, amplified both the initial enthusiasm and subsequent controversy. Investors who bought tokens during the price surge found themselves holding nearly worthless assets within days, a pattern that has become increasingly common in celebrity backed cryptocurrency projects.

The case arrives amid broader revelations about the Trump family’s cryptocurrency ventures. A Financial Times investigation published last week reported the Trump family has earned more than $1 billion in pre-tax profits from cryptocurrency related products and companies over the past 12 months. Besides $MELANIA, Donald Trump launched $TRUMP a few hours before his inauguration, while World Liberty Financial, whose founders include Donald Trump’s three sons, has put the WLFI cryptocurrency up for sale with a total valuation of $550 million.

These parallel ventures have raised questions about potential conflicts of interest, with the president’s family engaged in substantial cryptocurrency business while federal agencies wrestle with how to regulate the industry. The Securities and Exchange Commission has increased scrutiny of cryptocurrency offerings, though enforcement actions have proved complex and time consuming.

For ordinary investors who lost money on $MELANIA, the lawsuit represents an attempt to recover damages and establish precedent. If successful, the case could reshape how celebrity endorsed tokens are structured and marketed, potentially requiring more transparent disclosure about who controls initial token supplies and how they intend to monetize their positions.

The broader implications extend to celebrity endorsements across the cryptocurrency sector. Sports figures, entertainers, and public figures have lent their names to various crypto projects, often with limited transparency about financial arrangements or technical infrastructure. Some of these ventures have succeeded, but many have followed patterns similar to $MELANIA, with early enthusiasm giving way to dramatic price declines.

The legal proceedings will likely explore technical questions about how Meteora structured the token launch, what disclosures were provided to investors, and whether executives deliberately created conditions favorable to insider profits. Blockchain technology’s transparency means transaction records exist showing token movements, potentially providing evidence for either side’s claims.

Meanwhile, the $MELANIA token continues trading at a fraction of its peak value, a reminder of the risks inherent in cryptocurrency investments, particularly those tied to celebrity names rather than underlying technology or business models. For investors who bought at the height of inauguration day enthusiasm, the losses represent more than just financial setbacks but a harsh lesson in cryptocurrency market dynamics.