Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross Separate After Nine Years Together

Actor Mel Gibson and screenwriter Rosalind Ross have separated after nine years together, the former couple confirmed in a joint statement Tuesday, December 30.

“Although it’s sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible,” Gibson, 69, and Ross, 35, told People. The couple quietly ended their relationship about a year ago and plan to co-parent their 8-year-old son, Lars.

Gibson and Ross first met through mutual friends in 2014 and began dating shortly thereafter. At the time, Ross was emerging as a screenwriter, while Gibson was navigating a quieter period following years of controversy. Despite their 34-year age gap, the two formed a strong connection and chose to keep much of their relationship out of the spotlight.

They welcomed Lars in 2017, and just days later, Gibson received a Best Director Oscar nomination for Hacksaw Ridge. “What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son,” Gibson stated at the time.

Ross later collaborated with Gibson professionally, writing the screenplay for “Father Stu,” which Gibson starred in and produced.

Although the duo largely kept their relationship private, in January 2025, Gibson and Ross lost their Malibu home in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. While Gibson was away working at the time, Ross, their son, and their animals were safely evacuated.

“Obviously, it’s kind of devastating. It’s emotional. You live there for a long time, and you had all your stuff. I had my stuff there, and it’s all like, I’ve been relieved from the burden of my stuff, because it’s all in cinders,” Gibson told NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas Reports on January 9.

Despite the loss, Gibson found perspective. “The good news is that those in my family and those I love are all well, and we’re all happy and healthy and out of harm’s way,” he said. Gibson managed to inject humor into the situation, joking that at least he no longer had plumbing problems.

Lars is Gibson’s youngest child. The actor shares seven children with ex-wife Robyn Moore, to whom he was married from 1980 to 2011. Their children are Hannah, 45, twins Christian and Edward, 43, William, 40, Louis, 37, Milo, 35, and Thomas, 26. Gibson also shares 16-year-old daughter Lucia with former partner Oksana Grigorieva.

Professionally, Gibson remains busy. He is currently working on The Resurrection of the Christ, a follow-up to his 2004 biblical drama The Passion of the Christ. Lionsgate confirmed the project will be released in two parts, with the first installment scheduled to premiere on Good Friday in 2027 and the second arriving weeks later on Ascension Day. Actor Jim Caviezel is set to reprise his role as Jesus.