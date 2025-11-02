Mehdi Hassan Slams Trump Over Nigeria Military Threat

Former Al Jazeera and MSNBC host Mehdi Hassan has sharply criticized United States President Donald Trump after he threatened possible military action against Nigeria over alleged violence against Christians in the West African nation.

Reacting to Trump’s post on X, where he warned the US could go into Nigeria “guns a blazing,” Hasan wrote that the peace president, who says he deserved a Nobel Peace Prize, is insanely threatening to attack and invade Nigeria. The British American journalist and founder of media company Zeteo has been a vocal critic of Trump throughout his presidency, particularly challenging his claims to deserve the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump on Saturday said he ordered the Pentagon to prepare for potential military action in Nigeria, alleging the government is failing to protect Christians from violence. In a social media post, he stated that if the Nigerian government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the USA will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria and may very well go into that now disgraced country, guns a blazing, to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.

The president added he was instructing the Department of War to prepare for possible action, warning that if the US attacks, it will be fast, vicious and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our cherished Christians. He concluded with a warning that the Nigerian government better move fast.

The military threat came one day after Trump designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) for religious freedom violations, claiming Christianity faces an existential threat in the West African nation. The designation suggests his administration believes Nigeria has engaged in or tolerated systematic, ongoing and egregious violations of religious freedom.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu rejected the characterization, stating it does not reflect national reality nor consider the government’s consistent efforts to safeguard freedom of religion for all Nigerians. In a statement posted hours before Trump’s military threat, Tinubu emphasized Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it, noting the country has constitutional guarantees to protect citizens of all faiths.

Hasan’s criticism references Trump’s repeated claims throughout his presidency that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. The president has frequently insisted he should receive the award for allegedly ending multiple wars and conflicts, claims that fact checkers and analysts have disputed. In September 2025, Trump told the United Nations General Assembly that everyone says he should get the Nobel Peace Prize, a statement Hasan dismissed as coming from a shameless, insecure narcissistic man child.

Nigeria’s population of 220 million is split almost equally between Christians and Muslims. While Christians have been targeted by extremist groups, analysts and local reports indicate both Christians and Muslims have been victims of attacks by radical Islamists. The country has long faced insecurity from various sources including the Boko Haram extremist group, clashes between farmers and herders over dwindling resources, communal rivalries, secessionist groups and ethnic conflicts.

Experts have contested claims of Christian genocide in Nigeria promoted by right wing American lawmakers including Senator Ted Cruz. Bulama Bukarti, a Nigerian humanitarian lawyer and analyst on conflict and development, stated that all the data reveals there is no Christian genocide occurring in Nigeria. Human rights groups have urged the Nigerian government to do more to address unrest, but emphasize the violence stems from complex motives rather than systematic religious targeting.

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga responded that what Nigeria requires from America is military support to fight violent extremists in some states, not designation as a nation of particular concern. United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth responded to Trump’s order by posting that the Department of War is preparing for action and warning that either Nigeria protects Christians or the US will act against Islamic terrorists.

The controversy has sparked global reactions, with many questioning the wisdom of threatening military intervention in Africa’s most populous nation and a key American partner. Nigeria was previously placed on the CPC list in 2020 but removed in 2023 ahead of then Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to improve bilateral relations.