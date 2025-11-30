Meghan Trainor Quits Coffee After Psychic’s Warning About Caffeine Habits

Meghan Trainor has made a dramatic lifestyle change after a psychic’s surprising assessment prompted immediate action. The 31-year-old singer completely eliminated coffee from her daily routine following an unexpected warning delivered through her husband.

Trainor previously consumed coffee throughout the day just to maintain her energy levels, which left her restless and overstimulated at night. Her husband, Daryl Sabara, visited a psychic who told him that Meghan was using caffeine like a stimulant drug. Despite never meeting the singer, the psychic’s observation proved remarkably accurate, leading Trainor to quit immediately.

The first week without caffeine proved challenging, but Trainor now reports feeling more energized than before, even as she prepares for an upcoming tour. Her decision reflects a broader focus on wellness that has attracted considerable public attention in recent months.

Fans noticed Trainor’s slimmer appearance earlier this year, prompting her to clarify she had used Mounjaro to support her health goals after giving birth to her second son. She also underwent breast augmentation and lost 60 pounds as part of what she described as a mommy makeover.

The body transformation sparked backlash from critics who accused her of contradicting the body-positivity message that defined her early career. Trainor acknowledged feeling hurt by the criticism but said therapy helped her stop allowing strangers to control her emotions. She now prioritizes feeling physically strong, particularly given her history of gestational diabetes and concerns about hormonal and adrenal health.

Trainor recently released a new single addressing her critics while continuing to discuss her transformation publicly. She insists her choices center on maintaining strength for herself and her children, telling Daily Mail that performing becomes difficult without feeling physically well.

The singer remains open about both her health routines and cosmetic procedures, framing her decisions as personal wellness choices rather than responses to external pressure.