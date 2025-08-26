Mega African Capital Sets Virtual AGM for Wednesday as Directors Face Re-Election

Mega African Capital Limited will hold its annual shareholder meeting virtually on Wednesday, August 27, as the company presents its 2024 financial results and seeks approval for key board appointments.

The 11:00 AM meeting streams live from the company’s Kanda offices in Accra.

Shareholders will vote on Christine Dowuona-Hammond’s re-election as director during the virtual session. The agenda also includes approval of director fees and authorization for the board to determine auditor compensation for the coming year.

The company has moved to electronic voting systems for shareholders who cannot submit proxy forms before the meeting date. Pre-registration remains mandatory for all participants wanting to access the virtual platform on Wednesday morning.

Acting Company Secretary Beatrice Somuah Darkwa signed the official notice on August 5, giving shareholders three weeks’ advance notice of the meeting requirements. The format continues the company’s recent shift toward digital shareholder engagement.

Central Securities Depository Ghana Limited serves as the company’s registrar, handling access credentials and technical support for the virtual format. Shareholders experiencing email delivery issues can contact the registrar directly at their Cedi House location or through provided telephone and email channels.

The meeting covers standard annual business including review of financial statements and director and auditor reports for the year ending December 31, 2024. Results from the year will provide shareholders with insight into the company’s performance amid challenging economic conditions.

Proxy voting remains available for shareholders preferring to delegate their voting rights to representatives. The system allows last-minute participation changes, with in-person virtual attendance automatically revoking previously submitted proxy appointments.

Registration emails are being distributed to all shareholders through the company’s official channels. Those not receiving registration information by August 20 are advised to contact Central Securities Depository directly to ensure meeting access.

The virtual format reflects broader corporate governance trends across Ghana’s financial sector. Companies have increasingly adopted digital meeting platforms to improve shareholder participation while reducing logistical barriers to attendance.

Director re-elections typically generate shareholder interest, particularly in investment companies where board composition affects strategic direction. Dowuona-Hammond’s candidacy will face shareholder scrutiny during the Wednesday session.

Mega African Capital operates from its Kanda headquarters while maintaining registrar services through Central Securities Depository’s Accra facilities. The dual-location setup supports both operational activities and shareholder services across the metropolitan area.

Electronic voting capabilities during the live meeting provide flexibility for shareholders making last-minute decisions on agenda items. The system accommodates both prepared voters and those preferring to hear discussions before casting ballots.