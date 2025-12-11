Mega African Capital Reports 29.8 Million Cedi Loss in Q3 2025

Mega African Capital Limited recorded a net loss of 29.78 million cedis for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, according to unaudited financial statements released by the investment firm.

The loss represents a significant reversal from the 15.9 million cedi profit reported during the corresponding full year period in 2024. Total assets stood at 297.2 million cedis at the end of the third quarter compared to 339.2 million cedis in the previous full year period.

Revenue from investment and operating income reached 745,308 cedis during the nine month period, more than doubling the 320,080 cedis generated in full year 2024. However, the company recorded substantial finance costs of 29.82 million cedis that contributed to the overall loss position.

Administrative, legal and professional expenses totaled 557,964 cedis while staff costs amounted to 139,835 cedis during the period. Depreciation charges of 2,775 cedis brought total operating expenses to 700,574 cedis before finance costs.

The statement of financial position shows non current assets valued at 118.75 million cedis, comprising plant property and equipment worth 314 cedis, investment properties at 29.19 million cedis, and equity investments through other comprehensive income totaling 89.56 million cedis. Current assets reached 178.47 million cedis including receivables of 784,572 cedis, financial assets worth 177.56 million cedis, and cash equivalents of 66,398 cedis.

Current liabilities amounted to 202.13 million cedis, primarily consisting of tenured deposits valued at 201.33 million cedis and accounts payable of 795,236 cedis. Net assets attributable to shareholders declined to 95.08 million cedis from 112.88 million cedis in the prior period.

The company reported changes in market value of investments totaling 11.98 million cedis as other comprehensive income, partially offsetting the operating loss. Retained earnings showed a negative balance of 69.54 million cedis compared to negative 51.74 million cedis previously, while revaluation reserves remained unchanged at 142.27 million cedis.

Cash flow from operating activities before taxes generated 27.4 million cedis during the nine month period compared to 15.86 million cedis in full year 2024. Investing activities produced a net outflow of 3.63 million cedis, including purchases of financial assets worth 8.99 million cedis. The company maintained stated capital of 22.36 million cedis throughout both periods.

Mega African Capital operates as an investment company managing property holdings and equity portfolios. The firm’s principal accounting policies applied in preparing the quarterly statements remain consistent with those used for the 2024 annual accounts.