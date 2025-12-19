Medikal shuts down Accra Sports Stadium with BYK Concert 2025

Accra witnessed an unforgettable night as Ghanaian superstar Medikal delivered a historic BYK Concert that completely shut down the Accra Sports Stadium, turning the iconic venue into a sea of energy, music, and celebration.

The Beyond Kontrol boss proved once again why he remains one of Ghana’s most dominant musical forces, commanding the stage with confidence, charisma, and a catalogue of back-to-back hits. From the moment the gates opened, thousands of fans poured into the stadium, creating an electric atmosphere that set the tone for the night.

The concert was elevated by an impressive lineup of supporting acts who kept the energy at an all-time high. Music duo Keche got the crowd warmed up with their infectious stage presence, while legendary rapper Obrafour reminded patrons of Ghana’s rich hip-life roots with a powerful, nostalgic performance.

One of the night’s most iconic moments came when hiplife pioneer Reggie Rockstone took center stage to officially introduce Medikal. The symbolic handover from a legend to one of the new-generation greats was met with thunderous applause, underscoring Medikal’s journey and impact on Ghanaian music.

The star-studded show continued with thrilling performances from Bisa Kdei, Sarkodie, Fameye, Kofi Mole, Reggie Osei, O’Kenneth, Beeztrap KOTM, and Kojo Blak, who pulled up with reality TV star and musician Fantana.

Each act brought their unique sound, contributing to a well-curated experience that kept fans on their feet throughout the night. Anytime Medikal took over the stage, it was clear the night belonged to him. With hit after hit and an undeniable connection with the crowd, he delivered a performance that cemented the concert as one of the biggest music moments of the year.

On his set, he had performances with the likes of Olivetheboy and Mr Drew, and climaxed the event with the dancehall King Shatta Wale.

From start to finish, the event was a celebration of Ghanaian music, unity, and excellence. By the end of the night, one thing was undeniable: Medikal didn’t just perform at the Accra Sports Stadium; he shut it down.