Medikal, EL, O’Kenneth Thrill Thousands at MoMo Fest 2025

The highly anticipated MoMo Fest 2025 brought Osu to life over the weekend, turning the forecourt of the Mantse Palace into a vibrant hub of excitement, music, and cultural celebration.

The festival hit its peak in the evenings as artistes took turns to thrill the crowd. DJ Lord OTB opened with electrifying high-tempo mixes that had the audience buzzing with energy. King Jerry followed with a nostalgic set, drawing loud cheers as fans sang along to his popular tracks.

The energy soared higher when O’Kenneth brought the Asakaa drill wave to Osu, getting the crowd rapping and vibing along to every bar. EL then raised the tempo with his trademark blend of Afrobeats and rap, reminding fans why he remains one of Ghana’s finest performers.

The night reached its climax when award-winning rapper Medikal stepped on stage as the closing act. With a catalogue of back-to-back hits and a commanding stage presence, he lit up the atmosphere, pulling the loudest cheers of the night and keeping fans on their feet until the very end. His performance, fusing old classics with fresh tracks, sealed MoMo Fest 2025 as a truly unforgettable experience.

Speaking on the sidelines, Alfred Hammond, Senior Marketing Manager at Mobile Money Limited, said the festival was designed not only to entertain but also to educate and connect with the community.

“We are here in Osu to celebrate the Homowo festival with the community. As part of MoMo Fest, we created a cashless fair, staged a drama on fraud awareness, and provided entertainment for the people.

So far, the crowd has enjoyed performances from EL, King Jerry, O’Kenneth, and we are excited to welcome Medikal to the stage. It has truly been a celebration of music, culture, and community spirit.” He also emphasized the role of MoMo in driving financial inclusion across Ghana.

“MoMo allows you to send money, invest, pay insurance, and carry out all your transactions without the risk of handling cash. Everything you need is right on your phone. That’s why MoMo remains the best companion for everyday life.”

Beyond the music, the two-day festival provided an avenue for engagement with thousands of attendees. Food vendors and artisans added colour to the event grounds, while MoMo service stands offered real-time transactions, SIM replacements, and customer support. Educational sessions on digital finance also ran throughout the festival.

One of the standout attractions was the MoMo Fraud Awareness Quiz, which mixed fun with learning. The contest drew enthusiastic participation from young people while reinforcing safe and responsible digital transactions.

By the time the curtains fell on Saturday night, Osu had witnessed more than a party. MoMo Fest 2025 had become a celebration of creativity, innovation, and togetherness a vibrant showcase of Ghanaian culture and community spirit.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh