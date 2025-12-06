Medikal Defends Unconventional Names for His Two Children

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has defended his choice of unconventional names for his children, stating the decisions are intentional and rooted in meaningful symbolism rather than attempts to attract attention. Speaking on Joy Prime with host Andy Dosty this week, the musician explained that his newborn son’s name Space reflects his desire for the child to experience limitless possibilities in life.

Medikal told Andy Dosty he wants his child to grow into an infinite world, which is why he named the baby Space. The rapper dismissed perceptions that his naming choices, which include his daughter Island and now his son Space, represent random trends or publicity stunts. He emphasized that names should reflect possibilities and freedom rather than conform to societal expectations or conventional patterns.

When the radio host joked that the name Space could create amusing moments in future relationships, Medikal laughed but insisted the choice was serious and symbolic. He challenged Andy Dosty to explain the meaning of the name Andrew, suggesting many people use conventional names without understanding their significance. The rapper prefers names that carry freedom and expression, noting that Space gives his son room to explore multiple directions in life.

Medikal and singer Eazzy welcomed baby Space Frimpong on October 17, 2025, marking the rapper’s second child. His first child is a daughter named Island, whom he shares with his former wife actress Fella Makafui. The musician has been open about his romantic relationship with Eazzy, confirming the partnership publicly during an interview on Hitz FM in July 2025.

Speaking on 3Music TV in November, Medikal stated he does not think it would have made sense giving his son any other name, reinforcing his conviction that Space perfectly captures his aspirations for the child. He explained that Space represents a life without limits, a world where his son can explore every possibility and live freely. The rapper mentioned that he personally names all his children, believing their names should carry personal meaning and energy.

On whether more children are coming, Medikal indicated he is done for now and wants to focus on Island and Space alongside his music career. He emphasized his commitment to being a present father, stating he always wants to be there for his kids. The musician stressed he is not the type of father who just sends money, preferring instead to spend quality time with his children.

The rapper has shared multiple moments with Space on social media, including videos showing him singing lullabies and feeding the baby while beaming with excitement over his fatherly duties. Eazzy has also posted content showing the couple bonding with their newborn inside their home, with fans flooding social media with congratulatory messages and well wishes for the family.

Medikal revealed that dancehall artist Shatta Wale is the godfather of Space Frimpong, noting his best friend has prayed for the baby numerous times even while the child was still in the womb. The baby’s birthday coincides with Shatta Wale’s birthday on October 17, though Medikal stated Shatta would have been the godfather regardless of the birth date because of his spiritual support throughout the pregnancy.

Medikal confirmed his romantic relationship with Eazzy publicly on Hitz FM in July 2025, several months before the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Rumours of Eazzy’s pregnancy emerged on October 17, 2025, when photos of the singer showing off her baby bump while posing beside a black Range Rover surfaced on social media. She later confirmed the pregnancy by sharing multiple photos showing her growing belly in a white lace dress.

The rapper has been actively promoting his upcoming Beyond Kontrol concert scheduled for December 13, promising an unforgettable night for his fans. Speaking about his work ethic, Medikal stated he might have the hottest song in the country and still wake up and go to the studio because he remains hungry for the art. Despite being considered one of Ghana’s top rappers, he believes he is still growing and learning with many areas to improve.

The unconventional naming choices have sparked social media reactions since Space’s birth, with online users sharing varied opinions about the creative approach to naming children. Some praised the rapper for thinking outside traditional naming conventions, while others questioned whether such unique names might create challenges for the children as they grow older. Medikal has remained firm in his decision, expressing confidence that the names will inspire his children to embrace limitless thinking and freedom throughout their lives.