Medikal Defends Hiring Former Critic as Public Relations Officer

Musician Medikal has defended his decision to appoint his fiercest critic as his public relations officer, stating he has buried their past differences and is ready to focus on Eri’s talent. The rapper believes growth involves evaluating what a person brings to the table rather than dwelling on previous criticism.

Medikal’s record label, Beyond Kontrol (BYK), announced Ms. Erica Nana Akua Appiahnimah, also known as Highest Eri, as the new Public Relations Officer (PRO). The appointment sparked concerns among fans, prompting the artiste to address the controversy directly.

In a social media post, Medikal urged his supporters to understand his decision and provide Eri with the support she needs to thrive in her new role. He emphasized choosing collaboration over conflict, stating what happened in the past should remain there as they focus on building bigger and better.

The rapper stressed moving forward with growth rather than grudges, expressing confidence that his new PRO will be a valuable asset. He acknowledged forgiveness and professionalism go a long way, highlighting his belief in talent and hard work despite past differences.

Medikal addressed fan concerns while emphasizing his commitment to giving people opportunities to grow and prove themselves. He closed his statement by reaffirming his loyalty to BYK, his record label.

According to the official BYK press release, Ms. Appiahnimah holds a Diploma in TV and Radio Presentation from the Multimedia Institute of Ghana. She has worked with several media houses, including DL FM, Asaasepa Radio, Hitz FM, Neat FM, Adom TV and Peace FM. She also works at Kwadwo Sheldon Studios as a content creator.

BYK expressed confidence in her ability to lead the brand’s communication efforts and strengthen its relationship with fans, the corporate world and the creative industry. The label hopes the team can move forward as it continues promoting Medikal’s music and upcoming events.

The appointment marks an unusual but potentially strategic move in Ghana’s entertainment industry, where public feuds between artistes and critics often remain unresolved. Medikal’s decision to transform a critical voice into a team member reflects a pragmatic approach to talent management and brand development.

Here is how Medikal announced the appointment