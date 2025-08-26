Medical Specialty Pay Gap Widens as Surgery Salaries Hit US$800K

New research reveals dramatic compensation differences across medical specialties, with orthopedic surgeons earning more than twice what primary care physicians make annually.

Data from SalaryDr analyzing over 2,600 verified physician submissions shows orthopedic surgery leading all specialties with a median salary of $800,000 and average compensation reaching $842,033. The findings underscore growing disparities in medical compensation that could impact healthcare access and medical school career choices.

Dermatologists reported median earnings of $660,000, while cardiologists averaged $722,415 according to the study. These figures contrast sharply with primary care internal medicine physicians, who earned a median of just $350,000 annually.

The compensation gap means some specialists earn more than double what primary care doctors make, despite both requiring similar educational backgrounds and residency training lengths. Healthcare economists have long warned these disparities could worsen physician shortages in essential but lower-paid medical fields.

Practice settings also influence earning potential significantly. The research found private practice physicians consistently outpacing their hospital-employed and academic counterparts across all specialties. Some top earners in general surgery and cardiology reported annual incomes exceeding $2 million to $4 million.

The salary differences reflect broader healthcare market dynamics where procedural specialties command higher reimbursement rates than cognitive services. Insurance payment structures typically favor surgical interventions and specialized procedures over preventive care and patient consultations.

Medical students graduating with average debt loads exceeding $200,000 increasingly consider earning potential when choosing specialties. The financial pressure can steer promising candidates away from primary care fields where society needs more practitioners.

Rural and underserved communities often struggle to attract physicians partly due to lower compensation levels compared to urban specialist practices. The pay disparities shown in the SalaryDr data could exacerbate these geographic healthcare access challenges.

Healthcare policy experts have proposed various solutions to address compensation imbalances, including adjusting Medicare reimbursement rates and loan forgiveness programs for primary care physicians. However, significant reforms face resistance from medical specialty groups and healthcare systems.

The research comes as healthcare costs continue rising nationwide, prompting scrutiny of physician compensation structures. While doctors argue their salaries reflect years of training and professional responsibility, patients and policymakers question whether current payment models serve public health needs effectively.

Understanding these compensation patterns becomes crucial as the healthcare industry addresses physician workforce planning and patient access issues. The data suggests medical education and healthcare policy leaders must grapple with how pay structures influence career decisions and ultimately patient care availability.