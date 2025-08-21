Medical Negligence Costs Ghana’s Health System Millions Annually

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has revealed the staggering financial impact of medical negligence on Ghana’s healthcare system.

Each negligence case costs the country at least ten million cedis per facility, draining resources meant for improving medical services.

The minister expressed deep concern about this growing problem, describing it as “a monster rearing its head” in Ghana’s health sector. He emphasized the irony of struggling to fund modern medical equipment while simultaneously paying massive amounts for preventable errors.

Akandoh disclosed that his office is currently handling three active medical negligence cases that require formal responses. The situation has become serious enough that the Attorney General’s office has become directly involved in addressing these complaints.

The health minister indicated that the government may address the public more comprehensively about this issue in the future. For now, he highlighted the urgent need to address systemic problems in medical wards across the country to protect both patients and public funds.