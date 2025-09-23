Medical Body Breaks Silence on Mining Water Crisis

Ghana’s premier medical association has intensified warnings about groundwater contamination from illegal mining, describing the environmental crisis as an existential threat requiring immediate medical intervention and political accountability.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has emerged from relative silence to demand radical action against illegal mining operations, warning that deadly chemicals are infiltrating the nation’s groundwater systems and threatening public health on an unprecedented scale. The association’s president, Dr Frank Serebour, has called on Ghanaians to use the ballot box to hold politicians accountable in the fight against illegal mining, marking a significant shift in the organization’s advocacy approach.

Medical experts warn that groundwater contamination represents a silent crisis affecting borehole water across mining communities. Recent studies show heavy metal concentrations in borehole water from mining communities, with mercury levels reaching 3.33 μg/L and lead concentrations up to 15.60 μg/L, raising serious health concerns for rural populations dependent on groundwater sources.

The contamination occurs through a connected hydrological cycle where surface pollutants from illegal mining operations seep into soils and infiltrate aquifers. Heavy metals like mercury, lead, and arsenic released during galamsey activities pose environmental and health risks, with mercury remaining in the environment for years due to their persistent nature and inability to degrade naturally.

According to health advocacy coalitions, approximately 20 million Ghanaians face risks of losing access to clean water due to the galamsey crisis, with potential water tariff increases of 280 percent imposing severe economic hardship. The scale of the threat has prompted medical professionals to abandon their traditional clinical focus for broader public health advocacy.

Environmental health specialists emphasize that groundwater contamination often remains invisible to consumers. Boreholes may appear clean and tasteless while carrying toxic loads undetectable without laboratory analysis. Studies indicate that 70 percent of houses in artisanal mining communities rely on surface water sources, while elevated mercury, cyanide, arsenic, and cadmium levels are directly linked to mining activities.

The medical implications are severe, with mercury and lead exposure causing kidney failure, neurological damage, and developmental defects. Cyanide poisoning affects cardiovascular and nervous systems, creating long-term health burdens for affected communities. Health risk assessments reveal that 23 boreholes in the Eastern Region alone pose non-carcinogenic health risks to infants, with children and adults also vulnerable.

The GMA’s intervention follows years of what critics describe as professional silence while politicians engaged in “finger-pointing” over illegal mining enforcement. The association’s recent activism coincides with government raids on mining sites, including operations conducted by the NAIMOS Task Force along River Ankobra in collaboration with regional security councils.

Medical professionals argue their role extends beyond treating individual patients to safeguarding public health systems. The association frames illegal mining as a malignant cancer infiltrating the nation’s vital organs, requiring surgical intervention through policy changes and enforcement actions.

The contamination crisis affects multiple regions, with communities in Ashanti, Eastern, Western, and Central Regions reporting unsafe borehole water due to elevated heavy metal concentrations. As gold prices surge to record levels, illegal mining activities continue contaminating rivers and soil, intensifying environmental degradation.

Scientific research confirms the persistent nature of mining contamination. Sediment analysis from mining districts shows marginal mercury concentration declines over two decades, while other heavy metals demonstrate increasing trends, suggesting long-term environmental recovery challenges.

The medical association’s advocacy represents broader civil society mobilization against illegal mining. The organization joins labor unions and professional bodies demanding comprehensive government responses beyond press conferences and policy announcements.

Water security experts warn that continued illegal mining could trigger total water system collapse, particularly affecting rural communities viewing borehole water as their primary safe drinking source. The crisis compounds existing infrastructure challenges while creating new public health emergencies.

The GMA’s call for political accountability through electoral processes reflects growing frustration with government responses to environmental degradation. The association emphasizes that defending water resources represents fundamental leadership responsibilities that determine national survival prospects.

Government officials maintain that existing legal frameworks provide sufficient enforcement authority, though critics argue that emergency measures remain necessary given the crisis scale and urgency. The debate continues as environmental damage accelerates across mining-affected regions.