Medical Association Endorses Health Framework Ahead of COP30 Event

The World Medical Association (WMA) has welcomed recommendations issued by the Global Climate and Health Alliance as a strong framework for placing health at the center of global climate policy ahead of the dedicated Health Day at the United Nations climate conference on November 13.

In a statement released on November 12, the WMA echoed calls for bold and equitable climate action that safeguards health, builds resilient health systems, and recognizes the essential role of health professionals in leading responses to the climate crisis. The endorsement comes as the 30th Conference of Parties (COP30) convenes in Belém, Brazil, marking the first UN climate summit held in the Amazon region.

Health professionals are on the front lines of addressing physical and mental health consequences of climate change, including heatwaves, infectious diseases, malnutrition, and health effects of displacement. The WMA underscored the importance of protecting and equipping the health workforce to respond effectively to these growing challenges as climate impacts intensify globally.

The association reiterated that reducing emissions and phasing out fossil fuels rank among the most powerful health interventions available today. Climate action can prevent millions of deaths caused by air pollution and environmental degradation while delivering co-benefits such as cleaner air, safer water, better nutrition, and improved mental health outcomes. A One Health approach linking human, animal, and ecosystem health remains essential for sustainable and equitable solutions.

Strengthening health systems to withstand climate threats is fundamental, according to the WMA statement. The organization calls for increased investment in climate-resilient healthcare infrastructure, education and training for health professionals, and their full engagement in national adaptation planning. Physicians and other health professionals must be part of decision making processes that shape climate and health policy at national and international levels.

“Climate change is a health crisis. Physicians witness daily how environmental degradation translates into disease, suffering, and inequity. We urge all governments to act decisively on these recommendations and make health the driving force of climate policy,” said Dr. Jacqueline Kitulu, WMA President.

COP30 Health Day on November 13 will feature a Ministerial Health Plenary from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Tocantins Plenary at the Blue Zone. During this session, Brazil will officially launch the Belém Health Action Plan (BHAP) for the Adaptation of the Health Sector to Climate Change, developed through extensive international consultations and representing collective efforts to ensure health occupies a central position on the climate agenda.

The Belém Health Action Plan is founded on principles of equity, climate justice, and participatory governance, with the purpose of accelerating implementation of climate health solutions. The plan will be accompanied by two supporting reports focusing on evidence and social participation. Brazil’s Minister of Health, Alexandre Padilha, confirmed the dedicated health day during the Global Conference on Climate and Health held in Brasília in July 2025.

COP30, taking place from November 10 to 21, places strong focus on climate resilience, equity, and social participation, recognizing that protecting health is central to protecting people and the planet. The location in the Amazon symbolizes the frontline intersection of climate, biodiversity, development, and health. Health appears prominently in the COP30 Action Agenda as one of 30 key objectives under the theme of promoting resilient health systems.

The World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with Wellcome and the health community, is hosting the Health Pavilion for the fifth consecutive year in the Blue Zone. The two week programme showcases evidence, initiatives, and solutions to maximize health benefits of tackling climate change across regions, sectors, and communities. All events will be livestreamed globally for broad participation.

The Global Conference on Climate and Health in Brasília during July 2025 served as the second in-person meeting of the Alliance for Transformative Action on Climate and Health (ATACH), engaging countries and stakeholders in shaping bold, evidence based strategies for COP30. Over 600 participants from 90 countries participated and built consensus around the Belém Health Action Plan.

COP30 aims to mobilize countries, cities, and stakeholders to join the Mutirão for Health and Climate, a collective effort to accelerate solutions that safeguard lives while advancing the Paris Agreement’s goals. The conference introduces the Global Ethical Stocktake, reinforcing equity and moral responsibility in climate governance.

The WMA reaffirmed its commitment to advocate for climate smart health systems and to work with the global health community to ensure that COP30 delivers measurable progress toward a healthier, more sustainable planet. The association represents national medical associations from over 100 countries and advocates for the highest possible standards of ethical behavior and care by physicians worldwide.