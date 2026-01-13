Ofori-Atta Is Medically Fit for Detention – ICE

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States has confirmed that immigration authorities conducted medical evaluations before detaining former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta at a Virginia facility last week.

Victor Smith told Joy News that United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arranged for qualified medical personnel to assess whether the former minister could safely remain in custody. The examination determined Mr. Ofori-Atta was medically fit for detention despite ongoing health concerns that brought him to America.

The ambassador explained that professional medical staff rather than ICE officers themselves conducted the assessment. He noted this evaluation happened shortly after Mr. Ofori-Atta’s arrest on January 6, 2026, in the Virginia area.

ICE officials informed the Ghanaian mission that although the former minister takes medication, he was not under active medical supervision at the time of detention. Authorities confirmed he retained access to his prescribed medications while in custody at the Caroline Detention Centre.

Mr. Smith indicated that alternative arrangements would have applied had serious medical conditions been identified. ICE typically refers detainees with significant health issues to external medical facilities rather than keeping them in detention centers, according to information shared with the embassy.

The ambassador’s remarks address public concerns about Mr. Ofori-Atta’s welfare given his reported health challenges. Legal representatives previously disclosed he traveled to the United States in January 2025 for medical treatment related to prostate cancer.

Medical sources reported his diagnosis was confirmed in March 2025 following magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans and a biopsy showing cancer progression. The 66 year old has remained in America throughout 2025 while receiving treatment.

Ghana’s diplomatic mission in Washington took steps to ensure proper treatment of the detained former official. Mr. Smith described consulting with consular officers about requesting access to verify that detention protocols aligned with international standards.

Embassy officials attempted to visit Mr. Ofori-Atta but encountered obstacles. The ambassador recounted that ICE agents arrived just before the scheduled consular visit with news the detainee declined to meet without legal counsel present.

After several hours of waiting, authorities returned with a final response. Mr. Smith told reporters the former minister ultimately refused to see embassy representatives under any circumstances, a decision the ambassador characterized as disappointing.

The ambassador acknowledged a personal dimension to his reaction. He stated he knows Mr. Ofori-Atta personally though they are not friends, and felt the refusal was unfortunate given Ghana’s responsibility for its citizens abroad.

Mr. Smith expressed regret that embassy staff could not hear directly from the detained minister about any concerns requiring assistance. He emphasized the mission respected Mr. Ofori-Atta’s decision and made no further visitation attempts.

The ambassador revealed ICE representatives visited his office to keep the embassy informed throughout the detention process. He described the level of communication as consistent with the high profile nature of the case.

Mr. Ofori-Atta’s detention stems from questions about his immigration status in the United States. His legal team confirmed he is cooperating fully with ICE while working to resolve the matter quickly.

A statement from his lawyers noted the former minister filed a petition for adjustment of status. This legal process under United States law allows individuals to remain in the country beyond their initial visa validity while seeking permanent residency or other immigration benefits.

However, the case involves complexities beyond routine visa issues. Attorney General Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine revealed during a January 10 interview that Mr. Ofori-Atta’s detention connects to extradition processes rather than simple immigration violations.

Dr. Ayine disclosed that United States authorities revoked Mr. Ofori-Atta’s visa in July 2025 following requests from Ghana. The State Department gave him until November 29 to depart, but he remained in the country past that deadline.

The Attorney General emphasized this represents visa revocation rather than overstaying, a distinction carrying different legal implications. He confirmed Ghana initiated cooperation with American agencies regarding the former minister before the detention occurred.

Mr. Smith suggested the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) involvement indicates the matter extends beyond standard immigration enforcement. While ICE typically handles visa violations, FBI participation points to possible criminal concerns or an international request through Interpol channels.

The ambassador believes the joint involvement of ICE and FBI signals that Ghanaian authorities sought United States cooperation in bringing the former minister into custody. He characterized this as efforts to help unravel issues raised against Mr. Ofori-Atta from his time as finance minister.

Mr. Ofori-Atta served in that role from 2017 through 2024 under former President Nana Akufo-Addo. He oversaw Ghana’s economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, debt distress and negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) charged him and seven others in November 2025 with corruption and corruption related offenses. The case centers on contracts awarded to Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML), with accusations totaling 78 charges.

Prosecutors allege the accused conspired to influence procurement processes to obtain unfair advantages for SML. The contracts involved transaction audit services, external price verification and measurement audit of downstream petroleum products, upstream petroleum audit services and minerals audit services.

Ghana’s courts officially declared Mr. Ofori-Atta a fugitive in February 2025 after he failed to return from the United States to face the allegations. The OSP subsequently initiated extradition processes and placed him on Interpol’s red notice as a wanted person.

ICE’s online detainee locator showed Mr. Ofori-Atta being held at the Caroline Detention Centre in Virginia as of mid January. The facility is a repurposed jail housing detainees with criminal records and can accommodate up to 336 people.

His legal team in both Ghana and the United States has initiated court processes to challenge the detention. Frank Davies, representing the former minister, told reporters legal action aims to secure his release while immigration matters are resolved.

Mr. Ofori-Atta is scheduled to appear before a United States court on January 20, 2026, according to ICE records. The hearing will address his immigration status and potentially his extradition situation.

The ambassador disclosed that United States authorities hold three Ghanaian passports belonging to Mr. Ofori-Atta. He stated all three contain identical personal details and appear to be the newer biometric type with embedded chips.

This possession of multiple passports has settled any questions about nationality in the eyes of immigration authorities, Mr. Smith noted. He said ICE expressed no doubt the detained individual is Ghanaian based on the passport documentation.

The ambassador clarified he had not received information about whether all three passports remained valid. However, he confirmed none belonged to any country other than Ghana.

Mr. Ofori-Atta’s case has attracted significant public attention in Ghana given his prominent role in recent economic history. His family founded the merchant bank Databank and maintains extensive business interests across West Africa.

The detention also occurs amid broader immigration challenges affecting Ghanaians in the United States. Reports indicate nearly 200 Ghanaian nationals face similar immigration difficulties in America, though most lack the high profile status of the former finance minister.

ICE views Mr. Ofori-Atta’s situation as distinct from routine cases due to his position as a former cabinet member, according to Mr. Smith. Authorities made clear they recognize the sensitivity surrounding someone who held such senior governmental responsibility.

The ambassador noted ICE officers demonstrated awareness of discussions involving Ghana’s Attorney General, reinforcing their understanding of the case’s diplomatic dimensions. This awareness appears to have shaped how authorities approached communication with the Ghanaian mission.

Mr. Smith revealed information suggesting Mr. Ofori-Atta traveled to the United Kingdom and returned to the United States shortly before his detention. This movement occurred despite his visa status becoming questionable as the November deadline approached.

The ambassador explained that visitors entering the United States on five year B1/B2 business or tourist visas typically receive six month stays upon arrival. Mr. Ofori-Atta apparently followed this pattern during his January 2025 entry for medical treatment.

However, his status shifted dramatically when authorities revoked his visa mid year. The November 29 departure deadline came and passed without compliance, triggering enforcement action that culminated in his January 6 arrest.

ICE had originally planned to apprehend Mr. Ofori-Atta on January 4, 2026, according to Attorney General Ayine. The operation was delayed by two days before finally proceeding in Virginia.

An immigration lawyer familiar with the case structure noted that despite the ICE arrest, Mr. Ofori-Atta could potentially remain in the United States while his adjustment of status petition proceeds through the system. Such applications sometimes allow continued residence even after visa expiration.

However, that outcome depends on numerous factors including the validity of his petition, whether Ghana’s extradition request takes precedence, and how an immigration judge weighs the competing claims on his presence.

Mr. Smith indicated that if the judge finds no legal basis for Mr. Ofori-Atta to remain in America, removal could happen swiftly. He contrasted this with other Ghanaian detainees the mission has assisted who lacked documentation proving their nationality.

The former minister’s situation differs markedly because authorities possess clear proof of his Ghanaian citizenship through the three passports. This eliminates any need for the embassy to verify nationality before potential deportation, the ambassador explained.

Legal observers note the case presents unusual complexity given the intersection of immigration law, extradition treaties and political dimensions. Few detention cases involve former finance ministers facing corruption charges in their home countries.

The outcome may establish precedents for how United States authorities handle similar situations involving foreign officials accused of crimes after leaving office. It also tests diplomatic protocols when host countries detain nationals wanted by their governments.

Ghana’s embassy confirmed it will continue monitoring the situation closely and maintaining contact with appropriate United States authorities. Officials emphasized their commitment to ensuring fair treatment regardless of the legal proceedings’ direction.