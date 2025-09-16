Media Practitioners Urged to Combat Gender Stereotypes Through Strategic Reporting

Journalists across northern Ghana have been challenged to leverage their influence in shaping public opinion to actively combat gender stereotypes and advance reproductive health rights for adolescents, as media advocacy takes center stage in policy reform efforts.

The call emerged from a specialized capacity-building workshop organized by the Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE) in Bolgatanga, where 19 media practitioners gathered to develop expertise in reporting on Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (ASRHR) and related gender issues.

David Kwesi Ghartey-Tagoe, a community radio initiator and lecturer who facilitated the training, emphasized that journalists possess significant power to influence societal attitudes and must use this responsibility strategically. His remarks align with broader advocacy efforts following recent declarations by Ghana Bar Association President Efua Ghartey that “a free press cannot exist where women journalists are unsafe”.

“The stories that we churn out influences society a great deal, and we believe that this is an area that needs addressing,” Ghartey-Tagoe stated during the workshop. “The better way to do this is to involve journalists in understanding the issues around these things and be able to report it properly.”

The training represents part of FAWE’s broader strategic transformation, following the organization’s April 2025 brand refresh that reaffirmed its commitment to promoting equitable education for girls and young women across Ghana. FAWE Ghana’s 2024-2028 Strategic Plan specifically targets youth aged 15 to 25 years, making adolescent health reporting particularly crucial to achieving these objectives.

Ghartey-Tagoe’s intervention underscores the critical role consistent media coverage plays in prompting policy makers to address implementation gaps in existing programs. He suggested that sustained journalistic attention could compel decision-makers to take action on previously neglected issues affecting young people’s health and wellbeing.

“If journalists come out to be able to talk about these things consistently, it goes down well and then those who matter due to barriers will sit up and begin to talk about some of these things,” the media trainer explained, highlighting the potential for journalism to drive policy accountability.

The workshop coincided with ongoing implementation of the SHARE project, a multi-district initiative operating in Builsa North, Kassena Nankana Municipal, Kassena Nankana West, and Bongo District. Elikem Katsekpor, project officer for SHARE, outlined the program’s innovative parent-centered approach to adolescent health education.

“The approach is to engage a lot more of the parents so that they are empowered enough to be able to have these conversations with their adolescents,” Katsekpor explained. “The parents are more the cascaders with regards to the training and the capacities that are built.”

The SHARE project operates through a consortium arrangement led by Right to Play, with FAWE handling advocacy components, WaterAid providing health worker training, and FHI 360 serving as technical consultant. This collaborative model reflects growing recognition that addressing adolescent reproductive health requires coordinated approaches across multiple sectors.

FAWE’s focus on training journalists represents strategic recognition that media practitioners serve as crucial intermediaries between policy makers and communities. The organization has been conducting complementary training sessions for parents and caregivers on sexual reproductive health rights and harmful traditional practices affecting gender equality and reproductive health outcomes.

The timing of this media training proves particularly significant given recent emphasis on gender-sensitive journalism across Ghana. Earlier similar training sessions in April 2025 reinforced the role of journalists as key stakeholders in shaping public perception and policy on reproductive health and rights initiatives.

Industry observers suggest that FAWE’s investment in media capacity building reflects broader understanding that sustainable social change requires strategic communication approaches. Rather than simply implementing programs, organizations increasingly recognize the need to build media literacy around complex social issues.

The workshop’s focus on adolescent sexual and reproductive health addresses persistent challenges in northern Ghana, where cultural sensitivities and limited resources often constrain open discussion of these topics. Training journalists to navigate these sensitivities while maintaining advocacy effectiveness represents a crucial capacity-building investment.

Participants learned techniques for creating public awareness that could lead to policy changes and improved implementation of existing health programs for adolescents. The training emphasized balancing cultural sensitivity with the need to address harmful practices that disproportionately affect young women’s health and educational opportunities.

The initiative aligns with FAWE’s continental mandate as a pan-African organization founded in 1992 by five women ministers of education to promote girls’ and women’s education in sub-Saharan Africa. The organization’s focus on media engagement reflects evolved understanding of how social change occurs in contemporary African contexts.

As Ghana continues grappling with gender inequalities in education and health outcomes, the strategic training of journalists emerges as a critical component of comprehensive advocacy efforts. The Bolgatanga workshop represents recognition that sustainable progress requires media practitioners equipped with both technical skills and cultural competence to address sensitive social issues effectively.