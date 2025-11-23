Media Personality Resigns from Medikal Label After Fan Backlash

Media personality Erica Nana Akua Appiahnimah resigned as Public Relations Officer (PRO) for rapper Medikal’s Beyond Kontrol (BYK) label just 24 hours after her appointment, following intense opposition from fans and criticism from dancehall artist Shatta Wale.

Medikal announced the appointment on Friday, November 21, 2025, highlighting her background in radio, television, and content creation with organizations including Hitz FM and Kwadwo Sheldon Studios. The rapper emphasized that growth requires choosing collaboration over conflict.

The announcement sparked immediate resentment from followers who believed she did not deserve the opportunity based on past criticism of Medikal. Some fans threatened to boycott his December 13 concert in protest.

BYK expressed confidence in her ability to lead brand communication efforts and strengthen relationships with fans, the corporate world and the creative industry. The label noted that Appiahnimah holds a Diploma in TV and Radio Presentation from the Multimedia Institute of Ghana and has worked with DL FM, Asaasepa Radio, Neat FM, Adom TV and Peace FM.

Shatta Wale questioned the appointment during a TikTok livestream, insisting they could not work with someone who had previously criticized them. The dancehall artist made clear his opposition during multiple live sessions on the social media platform.

Medikal defended his decision publicly, stating he wanted to focus on talent rather than past conflicts. He urged fans to provide support, emphasizing that forgiveness and professionalism matter significantly in building teams. The rapper called for positive energy while acknowledging fan concerns.

Shatta Wale continued his criticism through additional TikTok sessions, advising Medikal to cancel the appointment. The exchanges between the dancehall artist and the newly appointed PRO dominated social media discussions, particularly on the platform X.

Appiahnimah announced her resignation on November 22, 2025, confirming she served for exactly 24 hours and received full compensation. Her social media post acknowledged the intensity of public reaction during her brief tenure.

Shatta Wale responded immediately to the resignation, mocking the brief employment period. The situation generated extensive online debate about loyalty, forgiveness, and professional decision making in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

The appointment represented an unusual approach in an industry where public disputes between artists and critics typically remain unresolved. Industry observers noted that transforming a critical voice into a team member could reflect pragmatic talent management.

The controversy unfolded as Medikal prepares for upcoming performances and promotional activities. Beyond Kontrol has not issued further statements regarding replacement plans for the PRO position.