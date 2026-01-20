Media Icon Peace Hyde Delivers Keynote Address at the British High Commission Diaspora Economic Growth Summit

On the 6th of January 2026, the British High Commission Accra, launched its maiden Diaspora Economic Growth Summit, geared at strengthening UK-Ghana relations through the power of the diaspora.

Held in partnership with the Bank of Ghana, the conference highlighted the shared commitment to strengthening economic cooperation between Ghana and the United Kingdom through meaningful diaspora engagement.

The award-winning creator, producer and Journalist, Peace Hyde, delivered the keynote address on harnessing the power of storytelling to connect two cities- London and Accra.

The British Ghanaian creator and executive producer of the hit Netflix reality tv series, Young, Famous and African, is the only Ghanaian with an original Netflix production deal and one of an exclusive group of producers in Africa, who have multimillion-dollar production deals with the number one global streaming platform in the world.

In her inspirational address, Peace speaks about the journey from being a science teacher in the UK to building her ever-expanding media empire which is emblematic of her success as a media maven- one who has been named by GQ Magazine as the architect of Africa’s Unscripted TV revolution.

Watch the full speech below: