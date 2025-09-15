Media Giant Sues Google Over AI Content Usage

Penske Media Corporation has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google and its parent company Alphabet, alleging the tech giant illegally uses publisher content to generate AI-powered search summaries that undermine media businesses.

The lawsuit, filed Saturday in federal court, represents the first major legal challenge specifically targeting Google’s “AI Overviews” feature. PMC, which owns prominent publications including Rolling Stone, Billboard, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Deadline, accuses Google of exploiting its search monopoly to coerce publishers into providing content for AI training and summaries.

The media company reported that approximately 20% of Google search results linking to PMC sites now include AI Overviews, a percentage expected to increase, while affiliate revenue has declined by more than a third from its peak by the end of 2024 as search traffic dropped.

The complaint alleges Google forces publishers into an impossible choice: allow their content to be used for AI summaries that reduce site visits, or withdraw entirely from Google search and face devastating traffic losses. PMC’s lawsuit accuses Google of abusing its monopoly power in search to force publishers to support AI summaries.

“Google now requires publishers to also supply that content for other uses that cannibalize or preempt search referrals,” the lawsuit states, arguing this arrangement threatens the traditional web ecosystem where publishers allow indexing in exchange for traffic.

The case builds on recent antitrust scrutiny facing Google. Earlier this year, Judge Amit Mehta ruled that Google operates as a monopolist, though the court stopped short of ordering structural breakups amid growing AI competition.

PMC’s complaint centers on what it describes as a fundamental violation of the longstanding agreement between publishers and search engines. The media company argues that reduced click-through rates from AI Overviews directly impact advertising, subscription, and affiliate revenue streams that depend on actual site visits.

The lawsuit includes six counts: reciprocal dealing in violation of Sherman Act sections 1 and 2, unlawful monopoly leveraging, monopolization, attempted monopolization and common-law unjust enrichment.

Google rejected the allegations through spokesperson José Castañeda, who said the company “sends billions of clicks to sites across the web” daily and that AI Overviews “send traffic to a greater diversity of sites.” The company characterized the claims as meritless and vowed to defend against them.

Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda defended the AI Overviews, stating they enhance user experience and increase content discovery, positioning the feature as beneficial for publishers rather than harmful.

The timing proves significant as Google faces mounting pressure from publishers and content creators concerned about AI’s impact on traditional media economics. Other AI developers, including OpenAI, have faced similar copyright lawsuits from authors and publishers over training data usage.

External studies cited in the complaint show AI Overviews reduce click-through rates, supporting PMC’s argument that the feature directly harms publisher revenue by keeping users on Google rather than directing them to original sources.

The case reflects broader tensions in the digital publishing industry, where companies struggle to maintain revenue while tech platforms increasingly use their content to enhance AI capabilities. Publishers argue they deserve compensation for content that powers AI systems, while tech companies maintain their usage falls under fair use principles.

PMC’s legal action could set important precedents for how AI companies can use published content and whether current copyright laws adequately protect media organizations in the age of generative artificial intelligence.

The lawsuit comes as Congress considers legislation addressing AI training data usage and as international regulators examine similar issues. The outcome may influence how AI companies approach content licensing agreements and shape the future relationship between publishers and tech platforms.

Industry observers expect the case to attract significant attention as it directly challenges the business model underlying AI-powered search features that major tech companies are rapidly deploying across their platforms.