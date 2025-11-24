Media Fund Proposal Welcomed by PRINPAG; Association Urges Fast-Track Implementation

The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has lauded the Government of Ghana for proposing the establishment of a National Media Fund aimed at supporting the country’s media industry.

According to PRINPAG, the initiative comes at a crucial time when media organisations—especially smaller and privately owned outlets—are struggling with rising operational costs, declining advertising revenue, limited training opportunities, and increasing sustainability challenges. These constraints, the association noted, threaten the independence, vibrancy, and long-term survival of the media landscape.

PRINPAG extended special appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for his continued commitment to media development. The association recalled that the President first introduced the idea of a national media support system during his initial term in office, although the initiative could not be fully implemented before the administration ended in 2016.

The association expressed confidence that President Mahama’s renewed leadership would see the long-envisioned Media Development Fund fully realised and effectively operationalized.

While welcoming the proposal, PRINPAG urged the government to fast-track the processes required for the establishment and implementation of the fund to ensure journalists and media institutions receive timely support.

To ensure transparency and professional management, PRINPAG recommended that the fund be built on strong governance structures, including a dedicated Secretariat, a Fund Administrator, and an Independent Board composed of competent and experienced individuals.

The association further called on media stakeholders, development partners, civil society groups, the private sector, and the general public to support the initiative, emphasising that a resilient and independent media sector is essential for strengthening democracy, enhancing accountability, and advancing national development.

PRINPAG reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with government and all relevant stakeholders to promote a free, vibrant, and sustainable media environment.

Signed

David Tamakloe

President

0244709816

Emmanuel Opare Djan

Public Affairs & External Relations Officer

0244699294