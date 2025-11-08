Media Analysis Reveals Most Criticized Premier League Stars This Season

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has emerged as the Premier League player receiving the most negative media coverage this season, with 56 percent of articles about him framed critically, according to analysis by Live Football Tickets of online news coverage from the past two years.

The comprehensive study examined how Premier League players are perceived in media narratives during the 2025-26 campaign, revealing stark contrasts between the most celebrated and most scrutinized footballers as Arsenal maintains a six point lead at the top of the table following ten matches.

Branthwaite sustained a hamstring injury during preseason and has not appeared for Everton in the current campaign. The centre back, valued at 50 million euros, is expected to remain sidelined until January, with his prolonged absence and recovery uncertainty contributing to predominantly negative coverage. Only 23 percent of articles about the England international carry positive framing.

Arsenal defender Ben White ranks second with 52 percent negative coverage from a total of 1,341 articles, representing approximately 858 percent more coverage than the average across all players analyzed. White has struggled for minutes after undergoing knee surgery in November 2024, playing only the opening fixture against Manchester United before suffering a setback. Jurrien Timber has since established himself as the club’s first choice right back.

Manchester City forward Phil Foden occupies third position, with 49 percent of his media coverage cast negatively despite winning both the Professional Footballers’ Association and Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year awards last season. His form dipped amid injuries and off field pressures, though teammate Jeremy Doku recently expressed confidence in his ability to bounce back, noting that Foden can struggle when people criticize him.

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and winger Pedro Neto share fourth place, each receiving 48 percent negative press. Sanchez made headlines during the match against Manchester United at Old Trafford when he received a red card just five minutes into the game for a rash challenge on Bryan Mbeumo, marking the earliest dismissal for a Chelsea player in Premier League history. Neto has faced mixed reviews since his 54 million pound transfer in 2024, with some supporters already labeling him among the club’s worst signings.

Chelsea and Manchester City players dominate the negative coverage rankings, with three players from each club appearing in the top ten most criticized list. Omar Marmoush and Jeremy Doku of Manchester City received 46 percent and 41 percent negative press respectively, while Chelsea defender Levi Colwill rounds out the top ten with 40 percent.

Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili tops the positive perception rankings, with 61 percent of articles about him carrying favorable framing and only 18 percent negative. Arsenal midfielders Declan Rice and Ethan Nwaneri, along with Chelsea forward Jamie Gittens, jointly occupy second place with 60 percent positive coverage each.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi share fifth position with 59 percent positive coverage, while Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers received 58 percent favorable press. Liverpool players dominate the most positively perceived list, with four making the top ten despite the reigning champions’ difficult start to the season.

The analysis coincides with Arsenal’s strong position in the Premier League after ten matches. Manager Mikel Arteta’s side has conceded just three goals while building their six point advantage, seeking their first title since the memorable 2004 season. Liverpool, the defending champions, have struggled with six defeats in their last eight games after initially winning five consecutive matches to start the campaign.

Manchester United players Bruno Fernandes and Leny Yoro also feature in the most criticized rankings, both receiving 42 percent negative coverage. The data reflects broader narratives surrounding individual performances, transfer valuations, injury setbacks and tactical deployments as the season progresses.

The study analyzed online news articles to determine sentiment patterns, categorizing coverage as positive, neutral or negative based on tone and framing. Players with more than 30 total articles were included to ensure statistical reliability, with sentiment percentages calculated across all qualifying coverage.

White’s situation regarding England selection adds complexity to his media narrative. The defender has been in self imposed exile from the national team since leaving the 2022 World Cup camp early for personal reasons, having asked not to be contacted amid unconfirmed reports of a feud with former assistant coach Steve Holland. However, with Thomas Tuchel now leading England, his international future could see a fresh start.

The findings highlight how injury absences, form fluctuations, transfer fees and tactical decisions shape media perception of Premier League players throughout the season. Coverage patterns often reflect broader team performances, with struggling clubs typically generating more critical narratives around individual players regardless of their actual contributions on the pitch.