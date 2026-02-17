MEDIA ADVISORY : Women’s Cancer Continuum Across Sub‑Saharan Africa — Turning Insight into Action

MSD Virtual Media Roundtable

WHAT: Virtual Press Roundtable hosted by MSD, bringing together oncology experts and healthcare advocates to address the critical burden of women’s cancers in Africa and discuss practical, solution‑driven approaches to improving outcomes.

DATE : Wednesday, 18 February 2026

TIME :

14H00 SAST (Southern Africa Time / UTC+2)

15H00 EAT (East Africa Time / UTC+3)

12H00 UCT (Universal Time / UTC+0)

WHY: Major cancers affecting women including breast and cervical cancer account for well over one million deaths globally each year, based on World Health Organization and International Agency for Research on Cancer estimates¹. In Africa, this burden is especially stark, with breast and cervical cancers continuing to drive high mortality despite advances in healthcare.

This roundtable is organized to move beyond awareness and focus on “Turning Insight into Action.” The session will address the “perfect storm” of challenges in cancer care, including late-stage diagnosis, limited access to innovative treatments, and the need for stronger policy frameworks. Experts will outline priorities for improving the patient journey, from prevention and screening to long-term survivorship.

They will also explore how investing in women’s cancers can deliver high returns: saving lives, strengthening health systems and supporting economic resilience across the region.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

To discuss the current landscape of women’s cancer in Africa and identify key barriers to equitable care.

To showcase successful clinical and community models that can be scaled across the region.

To call for increased collaboration between public and private sectors to prioritize women’s health in national cancer control plans.

SPEAKERS:

Zweli Bashman: Managing Director, MSD Sub‑Saharan Africa – MSD’s long‑term investment and partnerships to improve women’s cancer care across the region.

Managing Director, MSD Sub‑Saharan Africa – MSD’s long‑term investment and partnerships to improve women’s cancer care across the region. Dr. Sheynaz Bassa: Access and equity gaps in treatment for women’s cancers in South Africa – and emerging solutions.

Access and equity gaps in treatment for women’s cancers in South Africa – and emerging solutions. Dr. Hannah Naa Gogwe Ayettey: Early detection, myths and equity challenges in breast and cervical cancer care in Ghana.

Early detection, myths and equity challenges in breast and cervical cancer care in Ghana. Dr. Nwamaka Lasebikan: Real‑world experience of early diagnosis in Nigeria: what’s working and where women are still being missed.

Real‑world experience of early diagnosis in Nigeria: what’s working and where women are still being missed. Dr. Andrew Odhiambo: How Kenya is strengthening cancer care pathways for women from timely diagnosis to affordable treatment and what real‑world data reveal about gaps, referral challenges, and system improvements that are making a measurable difference.

How Kenya is strengthening cancer care pathways for women from timely diagnosis to affordable treatment and what real‑world data reveal about gaps, referral challenges, and system improvements that are making a measurable difference. Lauren Pretorius: CEO, Campaigning for Cancer – Lived patient journeys across SSA and the advocacy push to change outcomes for women with breast and cervical cancer.

MC: Vuyo Mjekula, External Affairs Director SSA – MSD

Interpreter : ON24 Team

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Interpretation will be available in French.

The session will be held as a live, interactive discussion without formal slide presentations.

