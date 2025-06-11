MEDIA ADVISORY: A Celebration Night of the Future of African Sports and Its Inspiring Leaders 

12 June 2025

Candice Berman Gallery, Johannesburg

18:00 SAST & Virtually

Champs for Change (C4C) in partnership with We Will Lead Africa (WWLA) is proud to announce the launch of the C4C & WWLA Sports Volume, a first-of-its-kind book spotlighting 40 African changemakers transforming sports on and off the field. The event will gather top industry leaders, the book contributors, and youth voices for a celebration of purpose, perseverance, and passion. The evening will feature engaging panel discussions, a fireside chat, keynote address, thought leadership from some of the continent’s most influential sports leaders, and the official unveiling of Champs for Change, a sports career social enterprise.

Details:

Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Time: Doors open at 6:00 PM. Program begins at 6:45 PM

Venue: Candice Berman Gallery | 223 Jan Smuts Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg

Special guests include:

Clare Akamanzi – CEO, NBA Africa (Keynote address)

– CEO, NBA Africa (Keynote address) Amadou Gallo Fall – President, Basketball Africa League (Fireside chat)

– President, Basketball Africa League (Fireside chat) Victor Williams – Managing Partner, Lions Range Group (Featured talk)

– Managing Partner, Lions Range Group (Featured talk) Acha Leke – Chairman, McKinsey Africa (Moderator)

– Chairman, McKinsey Africa (Moderator) Ibrahim Sagna – Executive Chairman, Silverbacks Holdings (Panelist)

– Executive Chairman, Silverbacks Holdings (Panelist) Usher Komugisha – FIFA Media Relations Liaison Africa (MC)

– FIFA Media Relations Liaison Africa (MC) Select contributors, executives, investors, and youth panelists

Please register your in-person interest please follow the link below:

https://www.registrationsonline.co.za/c4c/registeraccess_token=3f5dcllEmcsrjedOPJJpd324345g456jd5F

Virtual access details will be shared ahead of the event to ensure you can join us from anywhere across Africa.

Why attend:

This event offers a unique opportunity to hear from industry leaders about the evolving sports ecosystem in Africa, the role of youth, investment, and the social impact of sports on the continent. Media representatives will have access to interviews with featured speakers, panelists and book contributors, photo and video moments throughout the evening, exclusive insights, and opportunities to engage with Africa’s top sports leaders.

RSVP & Contact:

To confirm attendance or request interview coordination, please contact:

Randy Soumahoro – Co-Founder, Champs for Change

+1 514 346 6744 (WhatsApp) | [email protected]