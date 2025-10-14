Medeama Tops GPL Table After Dramatic Late Victory

Medeama SC climbed to the top of the Ghana Premier League after securing a dramatic 2-1 victory over Dreams FC at the TNA Stadium in Tarkwa on Friday evening, with a stoppage time own goal providing the winning margin in what had looked destined to end as a share of points.

Christian Owusu experienced football’s cruelest twist, scoring at both ends as his late own goal handed the defending champions all three points and extended their impressive home record. The Dreams FC defender had earlier brought his side level just before halftime, only to become the villain deep into added time.

Medeama began brightly and took a deserved lead in the 19th minute when Abdul Salam finished off a flowing team move to crown a dominant spell of possession. The home side controlled much of the first half, but Dreams FC gradually found their rhythm and drew level through Owusu’s close-range finish in the 45th minute.

The visitors defended resolutely throughout the second half and appeared set to claim a valuable away point. But their resistance crumbled in heartbreaking fashion when Owusu inadvertently turned the ball into his own net deep into stoppage time, sealing victory for the Mauve and Yellow.

The defeat leaves Dreams FC winless in five matches with four losses and a draw, piling pressure on Coach Winfred Dormon as his side struggles to find consistency. The Still Believe Boys are desperately searching for their first win of the campaign, and this late collapse won’t help morale.

Medeama continues their impressive home form with three wins out of three at the TNA Stadium and moves top of the table with 12 points. The defending champions will next face FC Samartex 1996 in a Western Derby, while Dreams FC will host Nations FC hoping to finally break their winless streak.

Elsewhere in matchday five action, Nations FC and Kumasi Asante Kotoko played out a goalless draw at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Saturday. Both sides created chances in an engaging display of attacking football, but neither could find a breakthrough as the points were shared. Kotoko remain one of just four unbeaten teams this season as they continue building momentum under their new campaign.

Aduana FC produced a spirited second-half comeback to defeat Bechem United 2–1 at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa Ahenkro on Sunday afternoon. The visitors stunned the home crowd in the 27th minute when Darlvin Yeboah capitalised on a rare defensive lapse to give Bechem the lead. However, Aduana responded just before halftime as captain Alex Boakye rose highest to nod home an equalizer from a corner.

The Fire Boys dominated proceedings after the break and were finally rewarded in the 88th minute when Emmanuel Marfo, in red-hot form, struck his third goal of the season to seal all three points. The win preserved Aduana’s 100 percent home record this campaign, while Bechem United’s search for their first win of the season continues.

Hohoe United extended their winning run to two matches after a convincing 2–0 victory over Swedru All Blacks at the Hohoe Sports Stadium. The hosts took control early, with Kwame Paul breaking the deadlock in the 26th minute before skipper Safianu Osman doubled the advantage just before halftime. Despite a spirited fightback from the All Blacks after the break, goalkeeper Kwaku Musah stood tall to preserve a clean sheet. Hohoe now sit sixth on the league table with eight points, while Swedru All Blacks remain winless in three games, slipping to 14th position.

Karela United’s perfect home record was halted after they were held to a 1–1 draw by Berekum Chelsea at the Aliu Mahama Stadium. Bless Ege gave the hosts an early lead from the penalty spot in the 9th minute, but Chelsea responded in the 36th minute through a set piece that exposed Karela’s defensive lapses. Chelsea, led by coach Samuel Boadu, left Tamale with a valuable point, extending their unbeaten run to two matches.

Young Apostles continued their impressive early season form with a comfortable 2–0 victory over Basake Holy Stars. Hussein Issah and Ramzy Abubakar were on target as the home side cruised to their third win of the campaign, moving up to third on the table.

At the Nsenkyire Sports Arena, FC Samartex edged Eleven Wonders 2–1 in a hard-fought contest. The result lifts Samartex to fourth place, while Wonders remain rooted to the bottom of the table and still without a win this season.

The GPL matchday five delivered a weekend full of drama, resilience and decisive performances across the country. With Medeama now leading the pack, Kotoko maintaining their unbeaten run, and several teams still searching for their first wins, the 2025/26 campaign is shaping up to be fiercely competitive.