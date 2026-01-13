Medeama SC Top Ghana Premier League First Round Table

Medeama SC ended the first round of the Ghana Premier League as league leaders with 34 points, just one point more than last season’s first round leaders, Gold Stars, who topped the table with 33 points.

Gold Stars have shown remarkable consistency, recording 33 points last season and 32 points in the first round of the current campaign. One of the standout improvements belongs to Medeama SC, who were 7th last season with 26 points but have surged to the top of the table this season with 34 points, making them the most improved mid table side.

Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have maintained their respective positions from last season’s first round. Kotoko finished 3rd last season with 31 points and remain 3rd this season, albeit with a slight drop to 30 points. Hearts of Oak also held on to 5th place, with their points tally reducing marginally from 29 to 28.

Karela United have also recorded an impressive turnaround. After finishing 16th last season, they now sit 7th at the end of the first round, emerging as the most improved team among last season’s bottom placed sides.

Among the promoted teams, Swedru All Blacks are the best placed this season, occupying 9th position with 22 points after the first round. Interestingly, this mirrors last season’s trend, when Basake Holy Stars were the best performing promoted side, also finishing the first round 9th with 22 points.

The official statistics from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) showed 153 matches played across the first round, producing 288 goals. Home teams dominated, winning 87 matches compared to 21 away victories, with 45 matches ending in draws. The home sides scored 196 goals while visiting teams managed 92.

Goals were evenly distributed between the halves, with 139 scored in the first half and 149 in the second. The statistics also revealed 28 penalty conversions and nine own goals during the period.

Referees issued 565 yellow cards and 18 red cards throughout the first round, awarding 36 penalties in total. Medeama SC received the highest number of penalties in the league first round with 3, while Karela United, Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman each received two.

Samuel Attah Kumi of Gold Stars leads the race for the golden boot with eight goals. Emmanuel Annor of Nations FC and Prince Tweneboah of Basake Holy Stars follow closely with seven goals each, while Rudolf Mensah of Swedru All Blacks and Suraj Seidu of Dreams FC have six goals apiece.

Peter Amidu Acquah of Asante Kotoko tops the assist charts with seven, ahead of Remember Boateng of Aduana FC with five. Richmond Nsiah Coka of Young Apostles, Solomon Agyei of Samartex and Barimah Baah of Gold Stars each registered four assists.

Hearts of Oak, Medeama and Karela United recorded the most draws with seven each, while Asante Kotoko, Heart of Lions, Samartex, Visions FC, Hohoe United and Young Apostles registered six drawn matches apiece.

At the bottom of the table, Eleven Wonders sit in 18th place with just six points, significantly adrift of 17th placed Berekum Chelsea who have 18 points. Despite Eleven Wonders securing a 2 to 0 win over Basake Holy Stars in their second round opener, they face an uphill battle to avoid relegation.

The second round of the Ghana Premier League continues as teams chase Gold Stars at the summit while those at the bottom fight for survival.