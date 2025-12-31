Medeama End 2025 Atop Ghana Premier League After Goalless Draw

Medeama SC were held to a goalless draw by Bibiani Gold Stars at Dun’s Park in the final Ghana Premier League fixture for 2025. Despite failing to find the back of the net, Ibrahim Tanko’s side delivered an impressive performance on the road, earning a valuable point to extend their unbeaten run to 13 matches.

The draw proved decisive in the title race, as Medeama leapfrogged Asante Kotoko to return to the top of the table with 31 points, edging ahead by a single point. The Mauve and Yellow now turn their attention to a highly anticipated showdown against Hearts of Oak at home, a blockbuster fixture that will bring the first round of the 2025 to 2026 Ghana Premier League season to a thrilling conclusion.

Both teams served up an entertaining contest, creating opportunities in either half and keeping fans on edge throughout the encounter. Medeama showed greater intent in attack, carving out several promising chances but lacked the cutting edge in front of goal. Gold Stars, on the other hand, were unfortunate in the final third, with their efforts falling just short of breaking the deadlock.

The match had originally been scheduled for Sunday, December 14, 2025, but was postponed following Medeama’s contribution of five players to the Black Galaxies squad ahead of their international friendly against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana. Goalkeeper Felix Kyei, defender Kamaradini Mamudu, midfielders Prince Owusu and Salim Adams, as well as forward Kelvin Nkrumah, were named in a 20 man squad for the trip to South Africa.

Medeama have been the most potent attacking force this season, scoring a league high 20 goals while conceding just 10 in 14 matches. Away from home, they rank as the third best performers, recording two wins, three draws, and one defeat in six outings, scoring seven goals and conceding five.

Head coach Ibrahim Tanko had expressed satisfaction with his side’s consistency ahead of the fixture. “The feeling is good, going 12 games unbeaten in the Premier League with all these good clubs,” he said before the match, highlighting the confidence within his squad and stressing the importance of collective discipline and belief, particularly in difficult away fixtures.

Despite the impressive unbeaten sequence, Medeama’s run has included six draws, underlining the fine margins separating teams at the top. Wednesday’s meeting with Bibiani Gold Stars, who boast a perfect home record this season, represented another major test.

The 2022 to 2023 league champions will hope to maintain their position at the summit when they face Hearts of Oak in their next fixture, with both teams vying for domestic supremacy as the first round of the season reaches its climax.