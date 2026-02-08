Medeama Advance to FA Cup Quarter Finals After Shootout Win

Medeama Sporting Club secured a place in the quarter finals of the 2025-2026 MTN FA Cup after defeating FC Samartex 1996 on penalties following a goalless draw in their round of 16 clash on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

The encounter at the TNA Stadium in Tarkwa ended scoreless after 90 minutes, forcing the tie to be decided by a penalty shootout. The Yellow and Mauve prevailed 4-2 from the spot, with goalkeeper Felix Kyei emerging as the hero by saving one penalty and converting the decisive kick to seal qualification.

The match was a tightly contested affair, with both teams creating scoring opportunities but failing to find the back of the net during regulation time. Medeama held their composure when it mattered most, converting four of their penalties while the Timber Boys managed only two successful attempts.

The victory extends Medeama’s impressive form across both domestic competitions this season. The Tarkwa based club currently sits at the summit of the Ghana Premier League standings with 43 points from 21 matches, holding a seven point advantage over second placed Aduana Stars.

Head coach Ibrahim Tanko has set his sights on securing a historic domestic double, with his side now one step closer to FA Cup glory. “Our target is to stay on top of the league. We have 13 matches to end the season, but we have to do more to win the league, and I am sure that the players are ready,” Tanko told Sporty FM ahead of the FA Cup tie.

Medeama join Attram De Visser Academy and Nations FC in the quarter finals of the MTN FA Cup. Attram De Visser, competing in the Access Bank Division One League, stunned Ghana Premier League side Eleven Wonders 4-0 on Friday at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Tema. Nations FC secured their quarter final berth with a 2-1 victory over Swedru All Blacks at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Saturday.

The FA Cup victory comes just days after Medeama suffered a setback in the league, falling 2-1 to Nations FC on January 30 despite taking the lead in that fixture. The defeat was only the Yellow and Mauve’s second league loss of the campaign.

For Samartex, the focus now shifts entirely to league action. The 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League champions currently sit in sixth place with 35 points from 21 matches, eight points behind leaders Medeama. Samartex had been chasing their own double having won the league title last season.

Medeama are two time winners of the FA Cup, having lifted the trophy in 2013 and 2022. The club will be eager to add a third title to their collection as they chase silverware on two fronts this season.

The quarter final draw has not yet been conducted, but Medeama will return to league action before their next cup fixture. They face Aduana Stars at the TNA Stadium on Thursday, February 13, in a crucial week 22 Ghana Premier League encounter.

Defending champions Asante Kotoko are also in round of 16 action, facing Aduana Stars on Sunday, February 9, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. Kotoko are seeking to defend the title they won last season but have struggled in league form, currently sitting in fifth place with 35 points from 21 matches.

Other round of 16 fixtures include Dreams FC hosting Inter Allies, True Life FC welcoming Heart of Lions, Techiman Liberty Youth facing Real Tamale United, and Berekum Chelsea taking on Tamale City FC.

Medeama’s league dominance has been built on a solid defensive record, conceding just 14 goals in 21 matches while scoring 31 times. The Yellow and Mauve have won 12 matches, drawn seven, and lost only two fixtures in the current campaign.