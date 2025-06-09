Mechanic Recounts Wrongful Arrest Over Ties to Notorious Robber

Yaw Asante Agyekum, former personal mechanic to convicted armed robber Ataa Ayi, has publicly described his wrongful detention by Ghanaian police, stating officers treated him as a criminal for professional automotive work.

In an interview with media personality Nana Aba Anamoah, Agyekum recounted his arrest during a routine visit to his mother’s residence.

“They said they’d heard I was a good mechanic—that’s why they came to me. But while talking, they suddenly grabbed me and declared me under arrest,” Agyekum stated. He described the incident as traumatic, noting officers forced him to walk a distance while playing music during the apprehension.

Maintaining he solely performed car repairs without involvement in criminal activities, Agyekum said the experience caused lasting psychological harm. “I cannot forget that day. I was just visiting my mother when suddenly treated this way,” he recalled. Agyekum emphasized persistent efforts to clear his name since the detention.

His account surfaces amid ongoing discussions about police accountability and due process in Ghana’s justice system, highlighting collateral impacts on individuals associated with high-profile criminals.