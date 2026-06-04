Measure Agric Investment By Real Impact, Dumelo Urges

Deputy Agriculture Minister John Dumelo wants farm investment across Africa judged by real gains in livelihoods, jobs and food security rather than by policy promises alone.

He spoke at the opening of the 15th Regional Management Team Meeting of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Accra on Monday, where senior agricultural leaders from across Africa met to push faster transformation of the continent’s food systems.

Dumelo said governments, development partners and agricultural institutions must ensure their programmes deliver tangible benefits for farmers, fishers, agro processors, youth and vulnerable communities. He argued that Africa’s rising farm investment should show measurable gains in productivity, value addition and incomes along the value chain. “Let us use this meeting to renew our collective commitment to delivery,” he said.

The three day meeting, themed “Driving Efficiency for Delivery and Impact: Innovate. Accelerate. Scale,” gathered FAO representatives, sub regional coordinators and regional office teams to sharpen operational strategies and strengthen delivery across the continent.

Delegates reviewed operational effectiveness, leadership, analytics, supply chains, fiduciary oversight, risk management and impact measurement. They also weighed how to scale flagship FAO programmes, among them the Hand-in-Hand Initiative, the One Country One Priority Product Programme, Digital Villages and Green Cities, alongside science and innovation, gender equality, youth participation and preparations for the Fourth FAO Global Working Conference, which Accra will host in December.

Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Minister Emilia Arthur stressed the role of partnerships in transforming Africa’s food systems and building resilience. She praised the long collaboration between Ghana and the FAO and urged stakeholders to innovate and scale what already works.

FAO Deputy Director-General Godfrey Magwenzi called Africa central to the organisation’s future impact and relevance, describing the continent as a place of both major opportunity and complex challenges. He said strong delivery in Africa would lift livelihoods and prove the value of international development cooperation, and he pushed for tighter coordination, less duplication and quicker decisions across FAO structures.

The meeting comes as African countries work to modernise agriculture, strengthen food systems and draw more investment into agribusiness to spur growth, create jobs and cut poverty.