Me Nsa Aka Promo: Frank Beecham Wins GH₵100,000 Grand Prize

MobileMoney Ltd has held the grand finale of its Me Nsa Aka Promo, rewarding the top five customers for their active use of the MTN MoMo App during the three-month campaign.

The promotion, which ran from September 15 to December 15, was launched to encourage customers to transition from the USSD *170# platform to the MoMo App, as part of MTN’s broader digital transformation agenda aimed at providing safer, faster, and more convenient financial services.

Speaking at the event held at Kaneshie Market, Mr. Faisal Ali, Manager for Mobile Money Channel Development, said the Me Nsa Aka Promo was designed not only to reward customers but also to build trust and promote financial inclusion through digital innovation.

“This promo is about more than just prizes. It is about building trust and making digital finance easier for everyone. Through the MoMo App, customers can send money, pay bills, shop, save, and invest in a secure and convenient way,” he said.

Mr. Ali described the MoMo App as a complete digital lifestyle platform, offering users greater control, convenience, and security while enabling MTN to introduce new services faster and enhance the overall customer experience.

He explained that customers who downloaded and used the MoMo App for transactions during the promo period were automatically entered into daily, weekly, and monthly draws, with prizes of up to GH₵5,000.

The grand finale rewarded the top five customers with cash prizes of GH₵10,000, GH₵30,000, GH₵50,000, and a grand prize of GH₵100,000 under the theme “One MoMo App, Endless Rewards.”

Mr. Ali also cautioned customers, particularly traders, to remain vigilant against mobile money fraud, especially during the festive season.

“MTN will only contact customers through the official number 024 300 0000. Customers should never share their PIN or One-Time Password (OTP) with anyone and should always carry out their transactions themselves,” he warned.

He further announced an ongoing Free Weekend Transaction Promo, allowing customers who use the MoMo App on weekends to enjoy zero transaction fees.

He congratulated all the winners and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to promoting safe digital transactions, while continuing to reward customers for embracing digital financial services.

A representative from the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Ernestina Ofosua Addo, assured the public of the integrity of the promo.

“As a regulator of all consumer promos, I can confirm that all entries for this promo were carefully scrutinized and validated. This process is free, fair, and void of any malpractice. Congratulations to all the winners,” she said.

Frank Beecham, a businessman, emerged as the overall winner of the Mensa Aka Promo, taking home the GH₵100,000 grand prize. Speaking after receiving his award, Mr. Beecham said he participated unintentionally, simply using the MoMo App for regular transactions.

“I was just using the app for my daily payments and transactions, and today I have won this amount. I encourage all Ghanaians to get on board with MTN and use the MoMo App,” he said.

The other winners included Dorothy Esenam (GH₵50,000), Hui Ling (GH₵30,000), Gideon Obeng (GH₵10,000), and Joseph Kofi Abavor (GH₵10,000).