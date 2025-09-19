MDPI Launches Workforce Revolution Against Productivity Crisis

The Management Development and Productivity Institute (MDPI) has unveiled comprehensive workforce transformation initiatives targeting Ghana’s alarming productivity decline, which plummeted 0.45% year-over-year in December 2023 despite impressive Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth achievements.

Professor Elijah Yendaw, Director-General of MDPI, announced tailored training programs for 13 major public institutions including Bank of Ghana (BoG), Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), National Lotteries Authority (NLA), and Ghana Shippers Authority during a strategic engagement session designed to address critical skills mismatches undermining national competitiveness.

The productivity crisis intervention comes as Ghana faces an economic paradox where “labour productivity fell 0.45% year over year in December 2023” while achieving “impressive GDP growth”, highlighting fundamental gaps between educational output and industry requirements threatening long-term economic sustainability.

MDPI’s renewed mission emphasizes practical, results-oriented training that equips workers with essential skills, mindset adjustments, and professional attitudes necessary for meeting organizational and national development objectives. The institute’s experiential training model moves beyond theoretical classroom learning toward practical knowledge application essential for organizational transformation.

Professor Yendaw stressed that sustainable poverty combat requires enhanced productivity levels, declaring capacity building and workplace transformation as national priorities. The Director-General emphasized reconnecting with previously supported institutions while forging new partnerships to expand MDPI’s impact across Ghana’s public and private sectors.

The institute has submitted infrastructure development proposals to the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations seeking funding to complete modern training complexes capable of delivering world-class professional development programs nationwide. These infrastructure improvements aim to position Ghana as a regional training destination for West African nations.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) identifies “low productivity growth, which is linked to a stalled structural transformation” as Ghana’s primary economic challenge, with heavy dependence on raw commodities requiring economic diversification and increased utilization of locally available inputs.

Deputy Director-General Lambert Zantira Ajongban highlighted MDPI’s extensive regional impact since establishment in 1967, noting successful training delivery across West Africa including The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Nigeria. The institute previously extended services to French-speaking African countries before language barriers constrained expansion efforts.

The Ghana Employers’ Association (GEA) and Trades Union Congress (TUC) recently appealed for “bold and targetted policies for tackling Ghana’s slow economic transformation” while emphasizing that “productivity is central to Ghana’s economic transformation”.

Human Resource managers from participating institutions called for enhanced practical and hands-on training approaches while emphasizing conducive learning environment creation essential for effective skills transfer. This feedback aligns with MDPI’s commitment to experiential learning methodologies addressing real-world organizational challenges.

Ghana’s workforce faces significant challenges including “a large informal sector (75%) and high youth unemployment”, requiring comprehensive interventions beyond traditional training approaches to achieve sustainable employment creation and economic transformation.

The productivity enhancement initiative addresses World Bank findings that Ghana’s economy “displayed resilience with strong growth of 5.7 percent in 2024 and continued growth in the first quarter of 2025 of 5.3 percent” while underlying productivity metrics remain concerning for long-term competitiveness.

MDPI currently offers specialized training categories including management development, productivity enhancement, research capabilities, consultancy services, and advisory support. The institute designs customized programs addressing specific organizational needs while maintaining alignment with national development priorities and regional competitiveness requirements.

Both leaders emphasized government funding support necessity for infrastructure expansion and strengthened collaboration with state institutions to implement comprehensive mindset and attitudinal change programs essential for productivity transformation across Ghana’s workforce.

The timing proves critical as “growth projections for 2025 see output growth moderating to 4.3% due to a larger fiscal adjustment”, requiring enhanced productivity to maintain economic momentum despite fiscal constraints and global economic uncertainties.

MDPI’s productivity drive represents strategic intervention addressing fundamental workforce development challenges while positioning Ghana competitively within regional and global markets requiring skilled, adaptable professionals capable of driving sustainable economic transformation and prosperity.