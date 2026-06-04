McLORD ICE’s Godfather Veteran 1st AD Randy Fletcher Highlighted for Shaping Hollywood Production Leadership

Veteran First Assistant Director Randy Fletcher who is the Godfather of a Ghanaian Movie Director and Script Supervisor, McLORD ICE IMPRAIM, has been recognised as one of the influential behind-the-scenes figures who helped shape modern film and television production practices in the United States, particularly through his leadership, mentorship, and on-set coordination expertise.

McLORD ICE IMPRAIM has worked with Randy Fletcher behind the scenes working as the 1st Assistant Director (Ghana) for the shooting of “Born To Play.”

Ever since that work Randy has since been McLord’s Godfather and they still keep in touch. The local co-producer was Danny Dammah of TD AFRIQUE production company.

His contributions were highlighted during an African American Steering Committee (AASC) industry discussion titled “First Assistant Directors Who Helped Shape the Industry,” where senior production professionals reflected on the evolving role of 1st ADs in managing complex film sets.

The session brought together industry veterans including Dwight Williams, Carol Green, and Warren Gray, and was moderated by director and AASC Events Subcommittee Co-Chair Abdul Malik Abbott.

Participants described the 1st Assistant Director role as the operational backbone of film production—responsible for balancing creative direction with logistics, safety, scheduling, and workforce coordination on set.

Fletcher’s peers credited him with playing a key mentorship role, helping younger professionals understand the demands of production leadership while navigating an industry historically marked by limited access and structural barriers.

The discussion also reflected on collaborations with notable filmmakers such as Spike Lee and Ernest Dickerson, with speakers noting how experienced 1st ADs helped translate creative vision into practical execution on set.

Veteran professionals further referenced the influence of industry trainers like Dwight Williams, a recipient of the Frank Capra Achievement Award, in shaping their careers and establishing professional standards for assistant directors.

The panel emphasised that the legacy of experienced 1st ADs like Randy Fletcher extends beyond production management, highlighting their role in mentorship, workforce development, and expanding opportunities for new generations in the film and television industry.

Their collective experiences underscored how behind-the-scenes leadership continues to be central to the efficiency and success of modern productions.