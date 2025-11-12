MCE Cuts Sod for Construction of Three-Unit Classroom Block at Ningo

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Philibert Selorm Fummey has cut sod for the construction of a three-unit classroom block for the Ningo Community in the Teshie Pampamso Electoral Area, reaffirming government’s commitment to improving educational infrastructure across the municipality.

Speaking at the ceremony, the MCE recalled his previous visit to the community during the campaign period, where the chiefs and residents highlighted the lack of a proper school structure among their major challenges.

“I made a promise to return and help address this challenge, and today, I am here to fulfil that promise,” he said. “Even though I have been in office for less than a year, I am committed to ensuring that every pledge made to this community is honoured.”

He noted that the existing school, which has served the community for over 30 years, remains one of the oldest in the area but lacks a Junior High School (JHS) facility—one of the reasons government, under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, has allocated funds for the construction of a new block.

The MCE further assured residents that the project would employ local labour, as the contractor had been directed to engage the youth from the community to help create job opportunities and stimulate local economic activity.

He also expressed gratitude to the chiefs and elders of Ningo for their cooperation and for providing land for the project.

“There are many other projects we have lined up for this area—streetlights, hospitals, and road improvements. We ask that you remain patient with government as we deliver on these promises,” he added.

The Municipal Education Director, in her remarks, commended the MCE and the Assembly for prioritising education in the area.

She assured that her office would ensure the project is completed on schedule to enhance teaching and learning for children in the community.

“Education remains a key driver of development, and this facility will go a long way to support effective learning and the progress of our young ones,” she said.

The sod-cutting ceremony was attended by traditional leaders, Assembly members, education officials, and residents of Ningo, who expressed appreciation to the government for the long-awaited project.