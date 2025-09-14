MCE Calls For A Clean Environment, Urges Action Against Galamsey

President John Dramani Mahama has officially launched the reintroduction of National Sanitation Day (NSD) by calling on Ghanaians from all walks of life to unite in keeping the country clean.

He announced that the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) will be assessed on their performance in sanitation management, promising to introduce the “Cleanest Award” to encourage competition among assemblies.

Reacting to this, the Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Chief Executive ( MCE) in the Western North Region, Honourable Dominic Gyasi, opined that the vision to enhance sanitation is on the right path; hence, a collaborative effort is needed to support this initiative. According to him, he would make the president’s vision beneficial to the municipality.

Honourable Dominic Gyasi spoke to the press at a programme organised by the Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Assembly to account to constituents the assembly’s implemented projects, challenges, and proposed projects to be embarked on in the future.

He said the Sefwi Wiawso Municipal is very large, and to achieve such a vision, people from across the municipality should be involved.

On the issue of examination malpractices, the MCE emphasised that the 2025 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has commenced smoothly without any incidents.

The MCE observed, before the examinations, that municipal assembly and education officials engaged headmasters and final year students of all the senior high schools to sensitise them on exam malpractice, especially at the WASSCE level.

MCE finally lamented that illegal mining, commonly known as “galamsey”, has been a persistent challenge in the country, particularly in water bodies and forest reserves.

However, in Sefwi Wiawso Municipality, he said, there has been a strong fight against unlawful and deadly mining activities, urging the media in the Western North region to help curb the menace.