McDan Youth Connect Heads to Ho for Volta Region Edition

The McDan Foundation will hold the latest edition of its McDan Youth Connect programme at Ho Technical University in the Volta Region on Saturday, 7 March 2026, bringing its entrepreneurship training and seed funding platform to the region’s young innovators for the first time under the current annual schedule.

The Ho event is integrated into the Volta Youth Festival, a broader programme organised by the Office of the Volta Regional Minister, giving it a wider public audience than a standalone entrepreneurship event would typically attract.

Participants can expect practical business masterclasses covering how to build resilient models and scale startups in competitive markets, a pitch competition in which innovators present their business ideas to a panel of experts for a chance to win seed funding, and structured networking with industry professionals. Winners from the pitch competition receive both capital and enrolment in a structured mentorship programme designed to support early-stage founders through the critical first two years of a business.

The programme is designed to inspire young people to be determined in achieving their goals and to expose them to opportunities in mentorship and entrepreneurship. Previous editions have toured university campuses across multiple regions, with the Kumasi editions drawing particularly strong attendance.

The Volta Region holds special significance for Dr Daniel McKorley, the founder of the McDan Group of Companies and the driving force behind the initiative. At the maiden Volta Economic Forum in October 2025, Dr McKorley described the region as a “sleeping giant” with a youth population exceeding 70 percent, and argued that the region holds the potential to generate up to $9 billion in annual economic value through deliberate private sector investment in sectors including tourism, extractives, aviation, and agriculture.

Saturday’s event at Ho Technical University is open to aspiring entrepreneurs with early-stage ideas as well as existing startups seeking mentorship, expert feedback, and growth capital. Organisers have not published a participant cap, and those wishing to attend are advised to confirm arrangements through the McDan Foundation’s official channels.