McDan Urges Ghana to Stop Exporting Raw Wealth, Start Building Industries

Ghana cannot transform its economy while continuing to ship out raw commodities without adding value, Executive Chairman of the McDan Group Daniel McKorley said, calling on business leaders to move from policy discussions to industrial action.

McKorley was speaking at the launch of the 10th Ghana Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Summit and Expo in Accra, where speakers urged business leaders to drive the country’s economic transformation through discipline, innovation and industrialisation.

“Firstly, industrialisation must move from policy to execution,” he said. “Ghana cannot continue to rely heavily on raw export like gold, salt, cocoa, oil, without significant value addition.”

He stressed that while macroeconomic indicators are improving, the real impact must be felt at the micro level, and called for value addition and local production to drive meaningful economic change.

McKorley’s remarks speak to a structural challenge that has long defined Ghana’s export profile. Gold, crude oil and cocoa account for more than 80 percent of total export earnings, leaving the economy heavily exposed to global commodity price swings determined externally and transmitted directly into domestic conditions.

The deeper concern is not just export dependence but where value is actually created. In cocoa, for example, industry estimates indicate that more than 70 percent of beans are exported raw, with processing into chocolate, confectionery and branded products largely taking place abroad, leaving the most profitable segments of the chain outside the domestic economy.

McKorley argued that this must change at the level of industry, not just policy. “We, as captains of industry, must think far. We must process what we produce and build industries that create jobs at large scale,” he said.

Ghana’s processed and semi-processed exports reached approximately 3.09 billion US dollars in 2025, reflecting gradual growth in domestic value addition. However, this remains modest compared with the scale of raw commodity exports that continue to dominate the country’s external trade.

The summit, scheduled for May 28, 2026, at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, will centre on policy dialogue, business case discussions and a Presidential CEO Business Dialogue Session aimed at aligning government and private sector priorities. Its theme is “Accelerating Ghana’s Economic Transformation: Driving Bold Reforms Through Leadership, Technology, and Industrialisation — From Vision to Action.”

Margins Group Chairman Moses Baiden Jr., also speaking at the launch, said the 2026 edition marks a decisive turning point. “After 10 years of dialogue, Ghana must now enter a decade of execution,” he said. “We must move from policy formulation to implementation, from ambition to results.”