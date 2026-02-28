McDan to Graduates: Excelling at Any Job, Not Complaining, Builds a Career

Ghanaian entrepreneur Dr. Daniel McKorley has challenged young professionals to abandon what he calls the overqualified mindset and instead use any available job, however imperfect, as a launchpad for career advancement.

In a social media post directed at graduates navigating early career frustrations, McKorley, founder and Executive Chairman of the McDan Group, acknowledged that many young Ghanaians are not stagnant because they lack ability but because they find themselves in systems that feel limiting or unfair. He drew from his own experience, noting he changed careers three times before finding his path.

But frustration, he argued, is not a licence for mediocrity.

McKorley said a damaging pattern he observes among young professionals is quiet disengagement. Many take up roles they did not plan for and immediately switch off, privately justifying poor performance with the belief that the job is beneath them or misaligned with their passion. He said that reasoning, while understandable, is ultimately self-defeating.

His core argument is that the current job, however imperfect, serves a practical function. It pays bills, creates stability, and provides a platform. The more productive response, he said, is to become exceptionally good at it, because excellence, not endurance, generates professional leverage.

When an employee is average, McKorley said, they blend into the background with no negotiating power, no internal advocates, and no one volunteering their name when opportunities arise. When someone consistently delivers, managers notice, colleagues trust them, and leadership begins to route opportunities their way.

He was equally direct on the question of promotions. No sensible organisation, he said, elevates a struggling performer into a better role. Companies move their most reliable contributors, those who demonstrate ownership, initiative, and results, ahead of those who are simply waiting for something better to arrive.

For graduates targeting a different department or field, McKorley said the path is not complaint but preparation: learning the skills required for the target role after hours, volunteering for cross-functional projects, seeking mentorship, and building competence before demanding the title.

He also warned that chronic complaining carries a longer memory than employees often realise. While a worker may feel their grievances are justified, what supervisors tend to remember is energy, attitude, and professionalism.

McKorley, who was recently named Most Influential Entrepreneur of All Time at the 2025 Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana Awards, built the McDan Group from a messenger role into a multinational conglomerate spanning logistics, aviation, shipping, and mining.