McDan Tells Youth From Disadvantaged Backgrounds to Stop Making Excuses

Dr. Daniel McKorley, founder and CEO of the McDan Group, has challenged young people using lack of inheritance, family connections and safety nets as excuses for stagnation to take personal responsibility for their lives and choices. The Ghanaian entrepreneur and business mogul acknowledges that many young people quietly carry the weight of disadvantaged backgrounds but insists starting from nothing does not mean ending with nothing.

The entrepreneur who is passionate about mentoring youth in a social media post that resonates with large numbers indicated that many know there is no inheritance waiting, no powerful uncle to make a call, no wealthy friend to open doors and no safety net if things fall apart. For this group, he argues, life simply has to work because failure is expensive not just emotionally but materially without a cushion to soften falls.

McKorley emphasizes that every decision counts for youth starting from ground zero. Where they spend their time, who they listen to, the rooms they enter and the habits they build quietly shape the future long before results become visible. He urges young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to be deliberate about their environment instead of waiting for help that may never come.

The business magnate challenges them to place themselves among people who are already living the kind of life they aspire to. In such spaces, big dreams stop feeling unrealistic because they become normal with what once felt impossible becoming routine. According to McKorley, sitting with people who are building businesses, learning skills and solving problems makes taking similar actions normal rather than exceptional.

He says priority should be given to attending events, workshops and meetings where ambition is common and not mocked. Read what successful people read, ask questions and observe how they think, speak and decide. Over time, mindset shifts before money does as exposure to different ways of thinking gradually reshapes personal expectations and standards. The cumulative effect of deliberate positioning in aspirational environments creates momentum that compounds over time.

McKorley says this set of youth must take personal responsibility for their lives and choices. He reminds them that today’s life is largely the result of yesterday’s choices and tomorrow’s life is already being shaped by what they do now. This is not meant to blame but to empower, as if choices created the present then better choices can create a better future.

The crust of the business mogul’s admonition is that while they may not control where they started, youth can control how prepared they become. Skills can be learned through deliberate practice and commitment. Discipline can be built through consistent application of principles. Networks can be grown slowly and honestly through genuine relationships and value creation. Consistency, patience and integrity still matter especially when no one is watching, which are what are needed to climb out of the hole one was born into.

Speaking at the 2025 National Youth Conference at the University of Professional Studies Accra, McKorley recounted his journey from working as a messenger to building one of Ghana’s most successful business groups. He explained that success rarely begins with vast capital but with small decisive actions, noting that a turning point is not just a lucky break but a decision, that moment you decide enough is enough and refuse to let your circumstances define you.

McKorley emphasized that competence must come before opportunity, advising youth to master their current roles, develop discipline beyond motivation and guard their reputation as their most valuable currency. Interacting with the audience, he asked how many could grow 5,000 cedis from a smaller amount in a month, stressing that the real test was mindset not money. The most successful people in the world do not wait for big capital but start with small action.

He outlined five principles he believes shape success including discipline over motivation, competence before opportunities, value before networking, striving for significance rather than survival and protecting one’s reputation. McKorley encouraged participants to look toward emerging fields such as technology, agribusiness, green energy and trade, stressing that self reliance and responsibility remain central to unlocking potential.

The businessman who was recently crowned Most Influential Entrepreneur of All Time at the 2025 Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana Awards has been transparent about his struggles. He admitted he has stumbled more times than he can count, launched businesses that went nowhere, signed contracts he later regretted, invested money into foolish ideas and spent nights wondering if he had made the biggest mistake of his life.

Through his McDan Youth Connect initiative, he is creating opportunities for young entrepreneurs to thrive by providing them with the skills, resources and confidence needed to turn their ideas into sustainable businesses. The series which has been held in various regions continues to offer mentorship, business insights and motivational support to Ghana’s youth particularly those interested in entrepreneurship and leadership.

McKorley has also cautioned Ghanaian youth against the growing trend of treating age 30 like a deadline for success. He expressed worry over the pressure young people put on themselves, reminding them that age 30 is not a finish line but should serve as a wake up call to plan their lives with intention. In his 20s, focus less on looking successful and more on building the foundations of success as this is the time to learn, experiment, fail fast and pick up skills that will pay off later.

He warned against trying to impress others at the expense of personal growth, urging youth not to waste their 20s trying to impress people who will not matter in five to 20 years. Use the time to invest in yourself, your health, your knowledge and your network according to McKorley. The business mogul urged young people to plan intentionally for the future noting that success is a product of preparation, discipline and focused effort.

The McDan Group CEO recently challenged young professionals to embrace initiative and problem solving as the key differentiator between average and exceptional careers, emphasizing that success does not always belong to the most experienced or talented but rather to those who take initiative when faced with unfamiliar tasks. His message centers on the critical importance of self reliance and resourcefulness in professional development.

McKorley has challenged conventional wisdom about wealth building, arguing that people cannot save their way out of poverty and that the first and most powerful investment is in oneself through skills upgrading. For him, when skills rise, earning potential rises as a natural consequence of increased value creation capacity. The billionaire founder described the McDan brand as one of hope built from the streets and urged youth to act as catalysts for transformation in their communities and the wider economy.

He has also cautioned young professionals against claiming expertise without putting in the necessary work, noting that many individuals proudly label themselves as CEO, Business Manager, Digital Expert or Business Consultant on social media after completing short learning programs or earning certificates but lack the substance and depth to back up their claims. Expertise is not about what you call yourself but rather what you can actually do according to McKorley.

He stressed that real expertise requires commitment, discipline and consistent performance, noting that many people talk more than they actually do which is why they often feel like they are not nailing their niche. The focus should be on building genuine capabilities rather than accumulating titles or credentials that lack practical application. Competence demonstrated through results matters more than credentials claimed through labels.

The Executive Chairman of the McDan Group has urged students across Ghana to embrace entrepreneurship alongside their academic pursuits, describing it as a vital tool for personal growth and long term success. Addressing young people during recent McDan Youth Connect series editions, he encouraged students not to wait until after graduation to pursue business ideas but to start exploring opportunities while still in school.

According to McKorley, the university years offer a unique window to try, fail and grow without the heavy responsibilities that often come later in life. For students who are unsure if entrepreneurship is for them, take the leap right now as experimentation during the school years provides low risk opportunities to discover interests, develop skills and build confidence. The cost of failure remains minimal compared to attempting entrepreneurship later when financial obligations and family responsibilities constrain flexibility.

The McDan Foundation, the charitable wing of the McDan Group, has been heavily involved in philanthropy with a mission to empower youth and restore hope to the less privileged. The foundation has undertaken numerous projects including building schools in rural communities, promoting sports development and providing scholarships to needy students. Youth empowerment remains a central part of his work inspiring young people through entrepreneurship.

He established the McDan Equity Fund to provide funding and mentorship to aspiring entrepreneurs while serving as a sought after motivational speaker on topics like leadership and entrepreneurship. McKorley advocates for a building in silence approach to business, believing that quiet progress is more sustainable than seeking constant public attention. The philosophy emphasizes substance over showmanship with focus on creating real value rather than managing perceptions.

McKorley who has ten children has expressed that his children are his greatest source of motivation and has emphasized the importance of teaching them discipline and the value of hard work. In one instance he shared how he had his son work as a security guard and cleaner in his company before allowing him to attend university to instill a sense of service and discipline. The approach reflects his conviction that character formation through practical experience matters more than premature elevation to positions of comfort.

Looking ahead, McKorley continues using his platform to challenge young Ghanaians toward greater ambition, self reliance and integrity in their pursuit of success. His consistent message emphasizes personal responsibility, strategic positioning, skill development and patience as the foundations for sustainable achievement. The recurring themes in his counsel reflect both his personal journey from messenger to business magnate and his observation of patterns distinguishing those who succeed from those who remain stuck.