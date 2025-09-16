Prominent Ghanaian entrepreneur Dr. Daniel McKorley has paid tribute to the late Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, describing his passing as the loss of a national treasure who demonstrated Ghana’s capacity for indigenous innovation and industrialization.

Apostle Safo passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 11, 2025, ending a remarkable career that spanned automotive manufacturing, religious leadership, and technological innovation. The founder of Kristo Asafo Church and Kantanka Group of Companies died at age 77, leaving behind a legacy that challenged conventional assumptions about African technological capabilities.

McKorley, founder and Executive Chairman of McDan Group of Companies, emphasized that Apostle Safo’s contributions extended far beyond individual achievements to represent what Ghanaian ingenuity could accomplish with vision and determination. The business mogul’s tribute reflects the broader impact of Safo’s work on Ghana’s industrial development discourse.

McKorley, born June 17, 1971, built the McDan Group into a conglomerate spanning logistics, shipping, aviation, and real estate, establishing himself as one of Ghana’s most successful entrepreneurs. His recognition of Apostle Safo’s pioneering role underscores the influence of the late inventor on subsequent generations of Ghanaian business leaders.

The McDan Group chairman recalled encountering Apostle Safo’s engineering breakthroughs during the early stages of what would become the Kantanka automotive enterprise. These innovations occurred decades before “Made in Ghana” became a popular political and economic slogan, demonstrating prescient understanding of local manufacturing potential.

Apostle Safo’s annual innovation fairs became significant showcases of African technological capability, inspiring young people to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. These events provided practical demonstrations that complex manufacturing and engineering projects could be successfully executed using local resources and expertise.

Beyond automotive manufacturing, Kantanka vehicles were assembled and exported to West African countries including Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire, proving the commercial viability of Ghanaian manufacturing for regional markets. This achievement remains relevant as Ghana pursues industrialization strategies under the African Continental Free Trade Area framework.

McKorley highlighted Apostle Safo’s dual role as both technological innovator and community builder through the Kristo Asafo Mission, which championed education, skills training, and self-reliance principles. This holistic approach integrated spiritual leadership with practical economic development initiatives.

The tribute comes at a significant moment for Ghana’s industrial development aspirations, as the country seeks to diversify its economy beyond traditional agricultural and mineral exports. Apostle Safo’s example provides a template for indigenous innovation that current policymakers and entrepreneurs continue to reference.

McKorley, who was adjudged Greatest Entrepreneur of All Time at the 14th Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards, represents the current generation of Ghanaian business leaders who have built on foundations established by pioneers like Apostle Safo.

The late inventor’s approach to combining technical innovation with community development resonates with contemporary discussions about sustainable industrialization and inclusive economic growth. His methodology demonstrated how technological advancement could serve broader social development objectives.

McKorley’s emphasis on Apostle Safo’s legacy as “a rallying call to think boldly, innovate fearlessly” reflects ongoing challenges in Ghana’s quest to reduce unemployment and import dependence through local manufacturing initiatives. The tribute suggests that current economic challenges require the same pioneering spirit that characterized Safo’s career.

The timing of this tribute coincides with renewed government focus on industrialization and job creation, making Apostle Safo’s example particularly relevant for contemporary policy discussions. His success in building viable manufacturing operations provides practical insights for current industrial development strategies.

McKorley recently declared his net worth has surpassed one billion dollars, positioning him among Ghana’s most successful entrepreneurs and lending weight to his assessment of Apostle Safo’s contributions to the country’s business development trajectory.

The late Apostle’s work in automotive manufacturing demonstrated that African countries could participate meaningfully in global manufacturing value chains through indigenous innovation rather than solely through foreign direct investment attraction strategies.

As Ghana continues pursuing economic transformation objectives, McKorley’s tribute to Apostle Safo serves as both commemoration of past achievement and challenge for future innovation. The call to “deploy knowledge not just for profit but for nation-building” reflects enduring themes in Ghana’s development discourse.

The intersection of McKorley’s business success and his recognition of Apostle Safo’s pioneering work illustrates continuity between past innovation and contemporary entrepreneurship in Ghana’s evolving economic landscape.