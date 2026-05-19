McDan Group’s response to GACL’s “buyer beware” notice on disputed Spintex land

The attention of the McDan Group has been drawn to a publication issued by the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) concerning a parcel of land situated on the Spintex Road, adjacent to and opposite Action Chapel International.

For the avoidance of doubt and to set the record straight, the subject matter referenced in the publication is currently before a court of competent jurisdiction and remains pending before the Court of Appeal following an appeal duly filed by McDan Group.

As such, the issues in dispute are sub judice, and all parties are expected to exercise restraint and avoid public commentary capable of prejudicing the ongoing judicial process.

The McDan Group, therefore, views the publication and the narratives surrounding it as unfortunate, premature, and calculated attempts to undermine the hard-earned reputation, credibility, and integrity of the Group and its Executive Chairman, Dr Daniel McKorley.

We wish to state unequivocally that McDan Group remains a law-abiding Ghanaian business institution that has consistently operated within the confines of the law and with utmost respect for due process. At no point has the Company acted in disregard of the legal process, nor will it do so.

While we remain fully committed to allowing the judicial process to take its lawful course, we strongly reject any attempt to create a false impression of wrongdoing or unlawfulness against the Company while the matter is yet to be finally determined by the courts.

We therefore urge the general public, stakeholders, business partners, and prospective investors to treat the publication and related misleading narratives with caution and restraint pending the final determination of the matter by the courts.

McDan Group maintains full confidence in the independence and integrity of Ghana’s judicial system and shall continue to pursue all lawful avenues to protect its legitimate interests, corporate reputation, and the integrity of its operations.

The Company further reserves all legal rights in respect of any statements, publications, or actions that may seek to prejudice the pending proceedings or occasion reputational harm to the Group.

SIGNED

Communications Directorate McDan Group