McDan CEO Advocates Strategic Networking for Women Entrepreneurs

Daniel McKorley, founder and CEO of Ghana’s McDan Group, emphasized the critical role of intentional networking in women’s business success during his keynote address at the 2025 Women CEO Summit.

Speaking under the theme “Proven paths to scaling big: Sharing a quick win strategy,” McKorley highlighted systemic barriers women face despite their proven capabilities.

“Your network is your net worth,” McKorley stated, addressing a gathering of female entrepreneurs and leaders. He noted that societal expectations often limit married women’s networking opportunities, urging them to prioritize strategic connections. His remarks were grounded in observed disparities: while women excel in execution and resilience, their growth is frequently hampered by restricted access to influential circles.

McKorley cited a case study of a female entrepreneur who scaled a business from GHC 6,000 to GHC 80,000 within a year, attributing her success to targeted support. His own interest-free loan initiative has empowered over 3,000 women, primarily widows and single mothers, with a near-perfect repayment rate. “Women multiply resources when given training and structural support—not just capital,” he asserted.

The CEO also called for stronger spousal advocacy, stating, “True partnership means championing your wife’s growth, even if she surpasses you.” He challenged male leaders to move beyond mentorship by actively sponsoring women into leadership roles and boardrooms. Attendees echoed his sentiments, advocating for policy reforms and financial education to bridge gender gaps in entrepreneurship.

In Ghana, where women dominate informal trade but hold fewer than 20% of corporate leadership roles, McKorley’s advocacy aligns with broader efforts to dismantle structural barriers. The African Development Bank estimates closing gender gaps in business could boost continental GDP by 10% by 2030.