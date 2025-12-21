McBrown Urges Ghanaians to Respect Ex Husband as Single Man

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has called on Ghanaians to respect her former husband Maxwell Mensah as a single man following their divorce, asking the public to stop reminding him of marital obligations that no longer exist.

The television presenter made the appeal during recent media appearances after confirming her separation from Mensah on December 17. She emphasized that her ex-husband deserves freedom to live his life without judgment or intrusive comments about his previous marital status.

McBrown expressed concern that members of the public sometimes approach Mensah with comments suggesting he remains married and should return home. She clarified that such remarks are inappropriate given their divorced status and that Mensah should be treated as a single individual entitled to personal autonomy.

The actress stressed maintaining respect for Mensah despite their separation. She described preserving their friendship and mutual regard as priorities guiding how she discusses him publicly and how she expects others to treat him in social situations.

McBrown confirmed during her December 17 TV3 interview with Cookie Tee that she divorced Mensah after twelve years of marriage. She described the separation as mutual and amicable, emphasizing both parties agreed they had grown weary of the marriage and chose to end it peacefully.

The veteran actress later revealed during an Onua TV interview with Captain Smart that the divorce occurred over two years ago. She explained keeping the separation private until December 2025 when she decided public confirmation would address persistent speculation and allow both parties to move forward openly.

McBrown emphasized that no bitterness characterized their separation. She noted they maintain regular communication, meet occasionally, and she continues visiting his family while he maintains connections with hers. The cordial post-divorce relationship enables effective co-parenting of their daughter Maxin.

The actress dismissed speculation about abuse or mistreatment during their marriage, describing Mensah as a gentleman who never raised his hand against her. She stated they argued only once during their 2014 Brazil World Cup trip, with Mensah subsequently apologizing for that disagreement.

Their daughter Maxin, born February 19, 2019 in Canada, remains the cherished outcome of their union. McBrown described her child as priceless and noted that both parents prioritize their daughter’s wellbeing above any personal differences that led to their separation.

McBrown revealed she maintains close relationships with Mensah’s family, regularly visiting his mother’s shop at Makola Market to purchase lace and other items. She also communicates with his children from previous relationships, demonstrating commitment to preserving extended family connections despite the divorce.

The actress disclosed that Mensah’s family initially opposed their divorce decision. However, she and Mensah proceeded with their separation plans after determining reconciliation proved impossible despite attempts including temporary separation to evaluate whether distance might rekindle their relationship.

McBrown explained the divorce was finalized during a traditional gathering with family members present, reflecting the customary nature of their August 2016 marriage ceremony. The traditional approach to both their union and dissolution aligned with cultural practices governing marital relationships.

The actress firmly stated she will not remarry, though she remains open to having additional children. She described twelve years as a substantial commitment deserving recognition, particularly for celebrities whose relationships face intense public scrutiny and pressure.

Mensah continues supporting McBrown financially, including paying their daughter’s school fees and assisting with her affairs. This ongoing financial involvement demonstrates his commitment to parental responsibilities despite the marital dissolution.

McBrown acknowledged still having feelings for Mensah, describing him as correct and maintaining that she simply grew tired of marriage rather than experiencing specific grievances justifying separation. Her candid assessment reflects complexity in relationships where partners remain compatible individuals despite marital incompatibility.

The actress returned to hosting Onua Showtime after health-related leave necessitated by recurring arm complications from her January 2013 car accident. She underwent a fifth arm surgery recently, demonstrating ongoing medical challenges stemming from that life-threatening collision.

Speculation about their marriage circulated for years before McBrown’s confirmation. August 2023 saw businessman Ohene Pharah allege that Mensah conducted a secret affair with his baby mama Serwaa Prikels, claiming the relationship caused his own partnership’s collapse. Neither McBrown nor Mensah publicly addressed those allegations.

June 2024 divorce rumors intensified after Mensah deleted all photographs of McBrown from his social media pages. His actions as her manager made the deletions particularly notable, signaling potential marital difficulties despite neither party confirming separation at that time.

McBrown cryptically addressed marriage speculation on several occasions before her December 17 announcement. Her indirect references acknowledged public interest while maintaining privacy about specific circumstances, a strategy protecting both parties during their transition period.

The actress’s December announcement generated widespread social media discussion, with many fans praising her openness and mature handling of the divorce. Public responses reflected appreciation for her honesty rather than judgment about the marriage ending.

McBrown’s emphasis on maintaining cordial ex-spousal relationships offers a model for separated couples navigating post-divorce dynamics. Her public statements demonstrate that marriage dissolution need not produce animosity preventing continued mutual respect and cooperative co-parenting.

Entertainment industry observers note McBrown’s divorce confirmation reflects broader cultural shifts regarding marriage dissolution discussions. Previous generations typically concealed separations or divorces due to stigma, while contemporary attitudes increasingly accept that marriages can end without indicating failure or shame.

The actress’s career spans over two decades in Ghanaian entertainment, establishing her as one of the industry’s most recognizable figures. Her television work and acting roles have earned widespread recognition, creating public interest in her personal life that she previously guarded carefully.

McBrown married Mensah after years of dating, with their relationship preceding their August 2016 traditional ceremony. The extended courtship period suggested strong foundations, making their eventual separation surprising to many fans who viewed them as a stable celebrity couple.

The actress’s health challenges added complexity to her recent years. Multiple arm surgeries following her 2013 accident required extended recovery periods affecting her work schedule and potentially contributing stress to personal relationships during rehabilitation phases.

McBrown’s appeal for public respect toward Mensah reflects awareness that celebrity status can subject former partners to intrusive commentary. Her intervention aims to establish boundaries protecting his privacy while acknowledging their public profiles inevitably generate interest.

The actress’s statements about potentially having additional children sparked social media speculation about future relationships. However, her firm declaration against remarriage suggests any future children would result from partnerships outside traditional marriage structures.

McBrown’s handling of divorce discussions emphasizes agency and personal happiness over societal expectations. Her declaration of being happiest post-divorce challenges cultural narratives suggesting marriage represents the pinnacle of female fulfillment or that divorce indicates personal failure.

The couple’s ability to maintain friendship demonstrates emotional maturity enabling separation without destructive conflict. Their approach provides contrast to celebrity divorces characterized by public disputes, bitter legal battles, and ongoing animosity preventing civil interaction.

McBrown’s transparency about divorce timing, having occurred over two years before public announcement, reveals the private nature of their separation process. The delayed disclosure allowed both parties processing time without external pressure or commentary during vulnerable adjustment periods.

The actress’s continued involvement with Mensah’s extended family demonstrates commitment to relationships transcending marital status. Her visits to his mother and communications with his children reflect values prioritizing family connections regardless of romantic relationship outcomes.

McBrown’s career trajectory continues upward despite personal challenges. Her return to Onua Showtime signals professional resilience and determination to maintain entertainment industry prominence while navigating health issues and personal transitions simultaneously.

The divorce confirmation timing ahead of her television return reflects strategic media management. Addressing marital status publicly before resuming regular broadcasting prevents speculation from overshadowing her professional work and allows focusing audience attention on program content.

McBrown’s appeal for respectful treatment of Mensah ultimately reflects broader desires for privacy despite public figures’ visibility. Her request asks that public interest respect boundaries enabling both parties to rebuild independent lives without constant reminders of their previous union.