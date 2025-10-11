Mbappé Withdraws from France Squad with Ankle Injury

Kylian Mbappé will miss France’s World Cup qualifier against Iceland on Monday after aggravating an existing ankle injury, the French Football Federation confirmed on Saturday.

The decision means France’s captain won’t be available as Les Bleus aim to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in their match in Reykjavik. The 26-year-old forward had been nursing what the federation described as a small niggle in his right ankle sustained while playing for Real Madrid.

Mbappé took two additional knocks to the same ankle during France’s 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan on Friday at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Despite scoring the opening goal on the stroke of halftime and assisting Adrien Rabiot for the second, he was substituted late in the match after appearing in visible discomfort.

“Kylian Mbappé will not be able to play Monday against Iceland. After discussions with coach Didier Deschamps, the captain has been released to his club and will not be replaced,” the French Football Federation said in an official statement.

The injury compounds France’s attacking problems for October’s qualifiers. Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Marcus Thuram, and Bradley Barcola are also sidelined, leaving Deschamps with limited options up front. Defender Ibrahima Konaté has also been ruled out for the Iceland match.

Mbappé had already been rested for parts of training during the week before the Azerbaijan match. He was struck twice on his troublesome ankle during Friday’s game, first by a tackle from Rustam Ahmedzade shortly before halftime, then again late in the match. Following the second challenge, he signaled to come off and was replaced by Florian Thauvin, who scored France’s third goal.

Speaking after the victory, Didier Deschamps confirmed the extent of Mbappé’s discomfort. “He has a sore ankle and he took a knock there. He preferred to come off; the pain was quite significant,” the France coach said.

The injury timeline traces back to Real Madrid’s 3-1 win over Villarreal on October 5, when Mbappé initially hurt his ankle. He scored in that match but was forced off late, raising immediate concerns about his availability for international duty.

France remain unbeaten in Group D after three matches, sitting top with a perfect nine points. The reigning World Cup finalists will qualify for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico if they defeat Iceland on Monday and Ukraine fail to beat Azerbaijan.

The comfortable victory over Azerbaijan showcased France’s depth despite the mounting injury list. Rabiot doubled the lead in the 69th minute before substitute Thauvin added a third with six minutes remaining, marking his return to international football since 2019.

For now, Mbappé will return to Madrid to continue his recovery ahead of Real Madrid’s upcoming fixtures. The Spanish giants are expected to monitor their star forward closely to prevent further aggravation of an injury that has already caused him to miss crucial playing time.

The setback raises questions about workload management for one of football’s most valuable players. Mbappé has featured regularly for both club and country since his summer move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid, playing through minor knocks that have now accumulated into a more problematic issue.

Real Madrid will be relieved to have their captain back for treatment rather than risking further damage in international competition. The club faces a packed schedule across multiple competitions, making Mbappé’s fitness crucial to their ambitions this season.

France, meanwhile, must navigate Monday’s qualifier without their talisman. While they should still have enough quality to overcome Iceland and secure World Cup qualification, the absence of multiple attacking stars tests Deschamps’ squad depth at an inopportune moment.

The positive news for both France and Real Madrid is that the injury doesn’t appear to require extended rehabilitation. With proper rest and treatment, Mbappé should return to action relatively soon, though the exact timeline remains unclear pending further medical assessments.